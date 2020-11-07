Election 2020: Donald Trump Supporters Sound off After News Outlets Project Joe Biden as Winner

Saturday morning, multiple news outlets projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election. Pennsylvania was called for him, which reportedly pushed him over the 270 electoral college threshold. There were still ballots to count and other factors in play, so Biden was not yet officially the President-Elect. However, those that supported Biden began showcasing their excitement on social media. While many people were celebrating in the streets in mass numbers, others had different reactions. Some of Trump's supporters expressed the opinion that the election was far from over and that the president would ultimately return to the Oval Office for a second term. Arguments continued on social media as critics and supporters alike weighed in. There were discussions about voter fraud, calling the election over before it had run its course and how the media will respond to Biden potentially taking over the White House.

Sports radio host Clay Travis is one of Trump's biggest supporters and has regularly taken part in conversations/arguments with people on Twitter about his political views. With the news about Biden's projected victory, Travis started a different conversation. He didn't talk about ballot-counting or similar topics; he theorized how the election would impact different news sites.

@MSNBC projecting a Biden win should make the Democrats worry.#MSNBC also predicted: Clinton victory ❌

Russian dossier ❌

Collusion ❌

Impeachment ❌

@MSNBC projecting a Biden win should make the Democrats worry.#MSNBC also predicted: Clinton victory ❌

Russian dossier ❌

Collusion ❌

Impeachment ❌

Blue wave ❌ I'll take those odds any day. #Trump2020 🇺🇸 — DavidMAGA101 (@DMaga101) November 7, 2020 Two of the most prominent lawyers in the country are MOMENTS away from stepping before microphones and cameras and present evidence of election FRAUD in PENNSYLVANIA, and this is the time the mainstream media "CALLS" the election? IT'S NOT OVER. NO WAY.(You'll understand soon :) — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) November 7, 2020 Multiple news outlets projected Biden as the winner of the election on Saturday morning, sparking comments about the Democrat party's nominee officially winning. However, others expressed a different opinion and said that the election is far from over.

The election is not over. Just because the media says it. It does not make it true. Keep America Great. Are you with me? RT — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) November 7, 2020 Hilarious watching some of the news organizations running out wildly proclaiming the election is over, we can move on and not ask questions. Fact is that we're weeks and weeks away. — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) November 7, 2020 Is the election over? Some people said that it is while others strongly disagreed. The arguments continued on social media as more and more people weighed in. Some even said that the process will continue for weeks due to ballot-counting, lawsuits and other factors.

#JoeBiden is NOT the #PresidentElect. The media does NOT decide when this is over. There is evidence of mass election fraud. There are court cases that must settled. They have been playing this dirty game for 4 years. — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) November 7, 2020 Biden has been announced President by the >liberalpic.twitter.com/0A3CckPBip — IrresistibleTruth 🛡 (@IrrTruth) November 7, 2020 With many outlets projecting Biden as the winner of the election, many people weighed in with different opinions. Some said that the process is over while others disagreed. Some referenced allegations of election fraud as a primary reason why they believe Biden hasn't officially won.

This election is not over with how dare you make a statement like that this is still in litigation the courts will decide this or the legislature not you or the MSM — Kris Eubanks (@EubanksKris) November 7, 2020 All of these Biden celebrations, over election results that are still not official, continue to show us Covid-19 was nothing more than a political tool. pic.twitter.com/vdVtm8hELh — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) November 7, 2020 While some people talked about court cases, others mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic and how it "impacted" the election. Some said that it was a political tool and would "magically disappear" due to outlets projecting Biden as the winner. Others agreed while posting videos of massive crowds.

nobody has said not to count votes. they are saying don't count fraudulent votes. — GH0STMERC (@GH0ST_MERC) November 7, 2020 If MSM, the Democratic Party, or anyone feels confident there is nothing to prove irregularities in the voting process then they should be confident that a full investigation will find nothing and not be so worried about it.👌 — 🚔🍻Neal🍻🚔 (@dadbod_nyr11) November 6, 2020 A prominent topic on Saturday afternoon was voter fraud. Supporters and critics alike argued whether fraud was real while discussing counting ballots and mail-in voting. The conversations continued as more people weighed in to discuss the projected election outcome.