Election 2020: Donald Trump Supporters Sound off After News Outlets Project Joe Biden as Winner

By John Newby

Saturday morning, multiple news outlets projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election. Pennsylvania was called for him, which reportedly pushed him over the 270 electoral college threshold. There were still ballots to count and other factors in play, so Biden was not yet officially the President-Elect. However, those that supported Biden began showcasing their excitement on social media.

While many people were celebrating in the streets in mass numbers, others had different reactions. Some of Trump's supporters expressed the opinion that the election was far from over and that the president would ultimately return to the Oval Office for a second term. Arguments continued on social media as critics and supporters alike weighed in. There were discussions about voter fraud, calling the election over before it had run its course and how the media will respond to Biden potentially taking over the White House.

Sports radio host Clay Travis is one of Trump's biggest supporters and has regularly taken part in conversations/arguments with people on Twitter about his political views. With the news about Biden's projected victory, Travis started a different conversation. He didn't talk about ballot-counting or similar topics; he theorized how the election would impact different news sites.

Multiple news outlets projected Biden as the winner of the election on Saturday morning, sparking comments about the Democrat party's nominee officially winning. However, others expressed a different opinion and said that the election is far from over. 

Is the election over? Some people said that it is while others strongly disagreed. The arguments continued on social media as more and more people weighed in. Some even said that the process will continue for weeks due to ballot-counting, lawsuits and other factors. 

With many outlets projecting Biden as the winner of the election, many people weighed in with different opinions. Some said that the process is over while others disagreed. Some referenced allegations of election fraud as a primary reason why they believe Biden hasn't officially won. 

 While some people talked about court cases, others mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic and how it "impacted" the election. Some said that it was a political tool and would "magically disappear" due to outlets projecting Biden as the winner. Others agreed while posting videos of massive crowds.

A prominent topic on Saturday afternoon was voter fraud. Supporters and critics alike argued whether fraud was real while discussing counting ballots and mail-in voting. The conversations continued as more people weighed in to discuss the projected election outcome.

Are the projections false or accurate? There were several people on both sides of the political aisle that expressed these viewpoints. Those that voted for Biden said that the projections are accurate and that he will take over the White House. Many that voted for Trump said that these are only projections and that the election isn't actually over.

