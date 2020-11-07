Election 2020: Sports World Reacts to Joe Biden's Projected Win

News surfaced on Saturday morning that Pennsylvania had been called for Joe Biden. This update reportedly pushed him over the 270 electoral college threshold and led many outlets to project him as the 2020 presidential election's winner. There are ballots still being counted, and Biden is not yet legally the President-Elect; however, the news sparked many social media reactions. When the prominent figures from the sports world saw the projected outcome, they reacted in various ways. Some expressed opposition to the development amid ongoing ballot-counting. Others celebrated the news and proclaimed that the weekend was fantastic. One athlete simply said that they didn't have the legal right to vote but still expressed optimism about the election. The reactions continued on Saturday as more and more people weighed in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:23am PST Former NHL player Brooks Laich isn't eligible to vote due to only having a green card, but he paid particular attention to the election. Laich responded to the projected win with a long post on Instagram, saying that he wanted to see the country come together. He referred to himself as a citizen of hope instead of a Republican or a Democrat. "I say that I have hope for this leadership, to specifically do that. Unite the United States of America, bring us together, celebrate our diversity, and lead us to a better today, tomorrow, and future," Laich wrote. prevnext

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:29am PST Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler previously turned heads when he showed his support for President Donald Trump. Some people agreed with his opinion while others strongly opposed him. Once multiple outlets projected Biden to win the 2020 Presidential Election, Cutler responded with a graph on social media. He also said that it "seems pretty legit." Once again, the Instagram users responded with mixed reactions. Some told Cutler to "go cry" while others expressed hope that recounts would lead to Trump winning the election in a comeback. prevnext

https://t.co/RuKJJlITEx pic.twitter.com/QIiHBkuIMd — Jamal Adams (@Prez) November 7, 2020 There is an infamous moment from early in Jamal Adams' NFL career in which he could not enter the New York Jets' facility. He walked up to the door, followed proper protocol, but the door would not unlock for him despite several tries. This moment became the backdrop of several memes in the ensuing years, some poking fun at both the Jets and the safety. Adams and other people got in on the fun on Saturday morning after outlets projected Biden to win the election. They said that Trump wouldn't be able to unlock the doors at the White House. prevnext

Congrats to President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris Perfected the chase down 😂 https://t.co/SFRKGgotxe — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) November 7, 2020 My problem with y’all taking pictures/gifs of DK Metcalf chasing down Budda Baker and using it to make election memes is that *ahem* the Cardinals still won that game. It’s not over until it’s over. — Ronnie Turley (@Ronaldinho_TX) November 6, 2020 There was an iconic moment during a Sunday night game featuring the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. Safety Budda Baker intercepted a Russell Wilson pass and headed for the end zone. He appeared to be in the clear, but wide receiver DK Metcalf chased him down with jaw-dropping speed. The highlight lived on and many used it as a representation of the 2020 presidential election. prevnext

My Philly fam! FOE and more THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!! Let’s celebrate! Responsibly still 😉 https://t.co/zcIRuDgr4E — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020 CHARACTER MATTERS, BEING SIMPLY A GOOD PERSON MATTERS! Salute & Thank You @VanJones68!!! 👏🏾👏🏾✊🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/G6wB9L3EvZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020 When outlets projected Biden to win the election, many people headed to LeBron James' Twitter feed to see his response. The Los Angeles Lakers player has a well-documented history with Trump, resulting in several critical comments from both men. As expected, James had several comments about the election. prevnext

Today I completed my trifecta: the Lakers, the Dodgers, and now #BidenHarris!! It’s been a fantastic 30 days! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 7, 2020 46th PRESIDENT!!!! 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/2kkroHwuhL — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 7, 2020 There were several NBA figures expressing excitement about the projected outcome of the election. Former Lakers star Magic Johnson was particularly outspoken and reflected upon the recent trend of "victories." Similarly, Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young posted several messages celebrating Biden and Kamala Harris. The list included a video in which he dribbled around a San Antonio Spurs player before making a pass. Biden's head replaced his own while Trump's head replaced that of the Spurs player. prevnext