Election 2020: CNN Anchor Pamela Brown's Snap Lights up Social Media

While covering the 2020 Presidential election, CNN anchor Pamela Brown delivered a stern snap that was caught on camera and the viral moment has lit up social media. In the clip, CNN's Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper is preparing to throw to Brown amid a major development, but the camera cuts too soon. As she comes into frame, Brown is seen staring at someone off-camera, whom she then fires off the snap-heard-'round-the-world at.

It soon becomes clear that Brown was snapping at someone who was bringing her papers with election information. The shot then moves to a side-by-side with both Tapper and Brown, who begins to discuss the Donald Trump planning to take a legal fight to Pennsylvania over the election numbers there.

Brown's snap has had social media users going crazy, with some applauding it, others relating to it amid the chaos of the election results and others just criticizing it. One user quipped, "[I don't know] the backstory but I do know I would've checked her on live TV for snapping at me like a peasant." Scroll down to see some more reactions to the controversial snap.