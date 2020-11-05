Election 2020: CNN Anchor Pamela Brown's Snap Lights up Social Media
While covering the 2020 Presidential election, CNN anchor Pamela Brown delivered a stern snap that was caught on camera and the viral moment has lit up social media. In the clip, CNN's Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper is preparing to throw to Brown amid a major development, but the camera cuts too soon. As she comes into frame, Brown is seen staring at someone off-camera, whom she then fires off the snap-heard-'round-the-world at.
It soon becomes clear that Brown was snapping at someone who was bringing her papers with election information. The shot then moves to a side-by-side with both Tapper and Brown, who begins to discuss the Donald Trump planning to take a legal fight to Pennsylvania over the election numbers there.
Brown's snap has had social media users going crazy, with some applauding it, others relating to it amid the chaos of the election results and others just criticizing it. One user quipped, "[I don't know] the backstory but I do know I would've checked her on live TV for snapping at me like a peasant." Scroll down to see some more reactions to the controversial snap.
Pamela Brown snapping at the CNN intern lol pic.twitter.com/Xw0sN3g1zb— gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 4, 2020
Brown is originally from Lexington, Kentucky. Her parents are well known, with her father being the former governor of Kentucky, John Y. Brown Jr., and her mother, a former Miss America and businesswoman Phyllis George. Sadly, Brown's mother passed away earlier this year.
The "Pamela Brown Snap" just became a thing.— Tim Weisberg (@TimWeisberg) November 4, 2020
Brown has one older brother, named Lincoln, and three half-siblings from her father's previous marriage. Notably, she was named after her aunt, Pamela Brown, who died in a tragic Rozière balloon accident in 1970.
Half the staff at CNN disappeared with that snap. pic.twitter.com/Y7eZSIjYDM— Martin (@TacoHipster) November 4, 2020
Brown attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She formerly worked for ABC Washington, D.C., affiliate WJLA-TV. She also, on occasion, would provide the lead-in to Politico's Video Playback, a daily recap of the previous night's late-night talk shows.
LMFAO! Pamela Brown snapped those fingers and cut that look about getting that paperwork in her hands— Ana Mariá Bonaduce💋 (@Evry1sFavrt) November 4, 2020
Currently, Brown works as the senior White House Correspondent for CNN. She is married, and has two children.
PLS tell me I’m not the only one who caught Pamela Brown sass snapping at someone on air!! @CNN— Cierra Prince (@princey_pants) November 4, 2020
Following the epic snap clip, Brown took to Twitter to clarify the moment. Turns out, it was not quite as intense as everyone thought.
Thank goodness for my colleague Hyram for hurriedly handing me this scotus filing right as I was going on air - whew it’s been a wild 24 plus hours with no end in sight... one thing for sure is it’s a team effort. pic.twitter.com/BgSBlB57Uf— Pamela Brown (@PamelaBrownCNN) November 4, 2020
In a tweet, Brown shared a photo of herself and a CNN crew member named Hyram. She explained that it was Hyram who was getting the papers to her, and that she was most humbly, grateful for his help.
We saw you! 😂 pic.twitter.com/DDwIhW9WWq— Daniel (@ddrizzy253) November 4, 2020
Brown has received lots of comments on her post, with one user replying, "Emotions are running high, incredible amount of stress and pressure. You’re doing a great job. Keep it up. I'm glad you thanked your team after, but you know we can see your face and that snap right? Maybe this could have been addressed a little better afterwards."prev