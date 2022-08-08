Edible Cannabis Jelly Drops Recalled for Packaging Errors

Health officials want consumers to be aware before they consume certain cannabis jelly drops. Vortex Cannabis Inc. has recalled one lot of their Sour Berry Jelly Drops after a packaging error resulted in the incorrect THC value labeled on the product, prompting several consumer complaints, according to a notice posted by Health Canada.

The recall includes one lot of Vortex Cannabis Inc.'s 10 SOUR THC JELLY DROPS 10 MG THC PER DROP edible cannabis and one lot of Vortex Cannabis Inc.'s 10 MIXED BERRY JELLY DROPS 10MG THC edible cannabis. The Mixed Berry Jelly Drops feature lot number FP-22FE-011 and the packaging date June 04, 2022, with the recalled Sour THC Jelly Drops bearing lot number FP-22MA-005 and packaging date June 22, 2022. Per Health Canada, approximately 540 units of the recalled Sour THC Jelly Drops edible cannabis were sold from July 12, 2022 to July 13, 2022, with 1584 units of the recalled Mixed Berry Jelly Drops edible cannabis sold from June 21, 2022 to July 19, 2022. Both products were sold through authorized retailers in Ontario.

The Quebec-based cannabis producer issued the recall after it was determined that some Sour THC Jelly Drops within this lot (FP-22MA-005) and some Mixed Berry THC Jelly Drops within this lot (FP-22FE-011) are labelled with an incorrect name and incorrect cannabinoid values. The labelled value and total THC labelled values are higher than the actual THC and total THC values. To date, Vortex has received two complaints related to incorrect product name on the product label of Sour THC Jelly Drops and no complaints related to incorrect name on the label of Mixed Berry Jelly Drops. Health Canada, meanwhile, has not received any complaints related to the recalled lot, and there have been no reports of adverse reactions in connection to the recalled products. Given that the products do not pose an immediate health risk, consumers are not being asked to destroy or not use the recalled cannabis products. Instead, Health Canada said that consumers who have purchased the affected product and wish to return it may visit the retail store where the product was purchased.

The cannabis products mark just the latest products to be recalled in Canada and follow the Aug. 2 recall of Minhas Sask Ventures Inc's Sask Prairie brand Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka. That recall was much more concerning, as it was issued after it was found the product may contain pieces of glass. In that case, consumers were advised against consuming the recalled product, with Health Canada stating that the product should not be used, sold, served, or distributed.