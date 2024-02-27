Doritos Recall Issued

Snackers should refrain from reaching for that bag of Doritos, according to a new warning issued by health officials. On Feb. 23, Doritos recalled its Tangy Cheese flavor chips after it was discovered the popular flavor may contain soya, an ingredient that was not listed on the label.

The UK-based recall affects Doritos Tangy Cheese 180g sold in Tesco and Doritos Tangy Cheese 5 x 30g multipacks from Poundland, according to a notice shared by the U.K.'s Food Standards Agency. All recalled products have a best before date of 01 June 2024.

Doritos issued the recall due to the possible presence of an undeclared allergen. It was discovered that bags of Doritos Tangy Cheese chips were mispacked with Doritos Chilli heatwave, a chip that contains soya. However, soya was not declared on the ingredients list, meaning the chips are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

Due to the health risk associated with consumption of the recalled Doritos Tangy Cheese chips, consumers who purchased the product and have an allergy to soya have been advised not to eat the recalled Doritos. Consumers can instead contact the Consumer Care Line on 0800 274 777 to receive a full refund. The FSA said Doritos "has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a recall notice to customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.."

The UK-based recall comes just months after health officials in the U.S. warned consumers not to eat Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. Frito-Lay recalled approximately 7,000 bags of the popular chips in August 2023c after discovering the Doritos may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips, making the product a health risk to those with allergens to the ingredients. A notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at the time said no allergic reactions had been reported in connection to consumption of the recalled chips.

The recall marked just the latest for Frito-Lay, who in June recalled its Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the presence of undeclared milk. Just a month prior, approximately 150 bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips were recalled following a consumer complaint alerting the company that the chips contained milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips. No illnesses or allergic reactions were reported in connection to either of those two recalls.