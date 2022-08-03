Chicken and Turkey Wraps Recalled

Health officials are urging consumers not to eat certain poultry wraps after they were found to pose a significant health risk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on July 30 that Rachael's Food Corporation has recalled more than 2,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall affects the company's ready-to-eat wraps produced from July 15, 2022, through July 20, 2022 that bear establishment number "EST 34657" or "P34657" inside the USDA mark of inspection. A total of nine varieties, which were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York, are impacted. The specific wraps recalled include ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Italian Style Wrap, RACHAEL'S FOOD CORPORATION Italian Style Wrap, ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Turkey Club Wrap, RACHAEL'S FOOD CORPORATION Turkey Club Wrap, ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap, RACHAEL'S FOOD CORPORATION Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap, ATLANTIS FRESH MARKET Chicken Caesar Wrap, RACHAEL'S FOOD CORPORATION Chicken Caesar Wrap, and ALL TOWN CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP. The recalled products were sold in sealed plastic container packages of varying sizes. A full list of recalled products with lot codes and best before dates can be found here. Consumers can view an image of the labels here.

Per the FSIS, the Chicopee, Massachusetts company issued the recall "after a routine FSIS product sample confirmed positive for Listeria monocytogenes." Caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, listeria is a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. The bacterium typically affects young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. According to the notice, "an invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract." In some cases, it can be fatal. In pregnant women, listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled wraps. Still, consumers are urged to take precautions due to the health risks the wraps potentially pose. Consumers who purchased the recalled products are urged not to eat them. The wraps should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.