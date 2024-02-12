Ready-to-Eat Salad Kits Recalled

The recall is in response to Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc.'s Feb. 5 recall of dairy products that are "a possible source" of an ongoing nationwide listeria outbreak.

Salad kits sold in several states are being pulled from store shelves in response to Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc.'s cheese recall. On Feb. 8, just three days after numerous dairy products were recalled due to potential listeria contamination, BrightFarms issued a voluntary recall of its Southwest Chipotle salad kits due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes in the Cotija Cheese.

The recall, shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), only affects those salad kits with best-by-dates between "12/31/23" and "2/22/24." Only kits with UPC code 8-50051-82500-4 are included in the recall. The kits were sold in a clear, plastic container and distributed to retailers in Delaware, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington D.C. The recall was initiated due to possible listeria contamination in the Cotija Cheese, which is "contained in a fully enclosed and sealed plastic 'masterpack' placed inside the kit," according to the notice, and contains a best-by-date through 3/27/24.

The recall is in response to a larger recall issued by Rizo-López Foods, Inc. on Feb. 4. The Modesto, California-based company voluntarily recalled several dairy products – including cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market – after information shared by the CDC and FDA determined "RLF may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing nationwide Listeria monocytogenes outbreak."

Consumers who eat products tainted by Listeria monocytogenes bacterium could get listeriosis, a serious infection that can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk. In some cases, it can be fatal.

Due to the health risks associated with the cheese contained in the recalled Southwest Chipotle salad kits, consumers who purchased the kits have been urged to either dispose of the "masterpack" containing the Cotija cheese or discard the full salad kit. Consumers can present a photo of the product, receipt, or reference their loyalty card history at their place of purchase for a full refund. According to the recall notice, BrightFarms "has temporarily suspended distribution of the Southwest Chipotle salad kit."