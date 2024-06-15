Aldi Facing Another Food Recall

Aldi is dealing with yet another food recall, this time involving a packaging error that has rendered a barbecue item potentially unsafe for consumption. The affected product, Ashfields Grill 4 Garlic & Herb Chicken Kebabs, has been promptly recalled in the U.K., and customers are being urged to exercise caution.

The recall stems from the wrong use-by date printed on the packaging of the 320g pack sizes. While the accurate use-by date should have been July 9, 2024, the affected products bear the incorrect date of June 9, 2024. This discrepancy means that the chicken kebabs may be deemed "unsafe to eat" after the date shown on the packaging.

In a food alert issued to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Aldi acknowledged that the recall is a "precautionary measure" due to a select number of the chicken kebabs being issued with the incorrect date. No other Aldi products have been affected by this recall.

The budget grocer has issued an apology, stating, "We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards." Customers who have purchased the affected product are being advised to return it to their nearest Aldi store for a full refund, regardless of whether they have a receipt. For those seeking further information or assistance, Aldi has provided several channels of communication. Customers can visit the help.aldi.co.uk website or contact customer services directly at 0800 042 0800.

Yet another "do not eat" warning and recall was issued, this time for chocolate bars sold by Tesco, as they can pose a "possible health risk" if consumed. The popular supermarket chain recalled the chocolate bars because they might contain undeclared allergens, which could pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.

According to the UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA), the recall impacts two different multipacks sold by the supermarket. Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars multipack with a best before date of 28 February 2025 and Tesco Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars multipack with a best before date of 31 January 2025 and 28 February 2025 are included in the recall. Both products were available in a pack size of "6 x 40g," per the notice.

Tesco said it issued the recall "due to a mispack," which resulted in a "risk of peanuts not being declared as an ingredient in the product." As a result, the Food Standards Agency advised consumers not to consume the chocolate bars and to instead return them to any Tesco store for a full refund. In addition, Tesco said that no receipt is required for returns.