Nearly Half a Million Starbucks Mugs Recalled

There have been reports of 10 injuries, including burns and blisters from the mugs.

A product recall of more than 440,000 Starbucks mugs is being issued after reports that the drink containers can overheat and break, resulting in burns and other injuries. Nestlé USA manufactured the mugs, which were sold as part of custom Starbucks holiday gift sets, which were available for sale at Target, Walmart, and the military retail outlet Nexcom in 2023.

In a recall notice posted Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Nestlé USA stated that the gift sets were sold online and in stores from November 2023 through January 2024. The prices were $10, $13, or $20, depending on the gift set. According to a separate statement, Nestlé USA discovered a problem with its mugs after consumers contacted them with their concerns.

#RECALL: @NestleUSA over 440,000 Nestlé Metallic Mugs Sold in 2023 Starbucks-Branded Gift Sets due to burn and laceration hazards. Get refund. CONTACT: https://t.co/dDq0tJuGke or https://t.co/YPFz86uZaW



Full recall release: https://t.co/UVqzfCZuqR pic.twitter.com/k0vXoTLg8Q — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) March 21, 2024

A recall notice for the ceramic mugs, made of ceramic material with a metallic coating, notes that they can overheat or break if microwaved or filled with "extremely hot liquids." A total of 12 reports have been made of the mugs overheating or breaking, resulting in 10 injuries, including severe burns and blisters on people's hands and fingers. One person suffered a cut finger, and one incident required medical attention.

The following gift sets are included in the recall: Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug, and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug.

Nestlé USA said the recall affects no other Nestlé USA or Starbucks branded products. According to the CPSC, it is recommended that consumers stop using these recalled mugs as soon as possible.

Those who have purchased the mugs can return them to where they bought them to receive a cash refund or a gift card refund, or they can claim a full refund from Nestlé USA for the purchased products.

To receive a refund from Nestlé USA, consumers affected by this recall should visit this site and scroll down to the section titled "Leave Us a Message." Click on "complaint," and then choose "recall" from the drop-down menu.

The next step is to attach a photo of your mug or to provide the gift set identifier code located at the bottom of the mug. Once you have completed the form, click "send." The recall notice states that consumers do not need to submit a receipt for a full refund.