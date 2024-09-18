'DWTS' Performer Michaela DePrince's Mom Died One Day After Her

The family of famed ballerina Michaela DePrince have suffered the ultimate tragedy just days apart. The dancer died unexpectedly at the age of 29, and the following day, her mother, Elaine DePrince, has died. Page Six reports the family made the announcement in a Facebook post, noting Elaine died "died during a routine procedure in preparation for a surgery."

The post notes: "Michaela died before Elaine and Elaine did not know of Michaela's passing at the time of her procedure. As unbelievable as it may seem, the two deaths were completely unrelated."

Michaela's death wasn't the first major loss Elaine suffered. The family reported that Elaine had already "lost three children many years ago," so by not knowing about Michaela's death, she "was by the grace of God spared the pain of experiencing the loss of a fourth child."

They added: "What the family is going through right now is truly unimaginably painful. Grieving two family members who died within a 24 hour period is tragic and devastating. We continue to ask for privacy and appreciate you directing anyone sharing incorrect information and speculation to this post." They added that Elaine died after "many years of battling a hereditary disease and heart failure."

Michaela's popularity grew after the 2011 documentary First Position. She also performed in Beyoncé's 2016 visual album, Lemonade. She went on to study at American Ballet Theatre's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School before dancing at the Dutch National Ballet and the Boston Ballet. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

Elaine adopted Michaela and her sister, Mia DePrince, in 1999 when Michaela was 4 years old. Their biological parents died, with their father being killed in Sierra Leone's civil war, and her mother dying of a fever.

Elaine was a mom to 11 children. She was also an author and lyricist.