'80s Music Star Dies After Illness: Death of Simple Minds Alum Kenny Hyslop Confirmed

The Scottish drummer was a member of Simple Minds for a year from 1981, and also drummed in other bands like Set the Tone and Big George and the Business.

Former Simple Minds drummer Kenny Hyslop has died. Midge Ure, who played with Hyslop in the glam rock group Slik, confirmed news of the musician's passing on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Sept. 16. Although Hyslop's cause of death was not disclosed, Metro reported that the drummer had been "struggling with poor health." He was 73.

"Just about to board the British Airways flight from JFK and heard my old friend/Slik/Simple Minds drummer Kenny Hyslop has passed way," Ure wrote in tribute to his former bandmate. "He lived a lively life! Huge condolences to his friends and family. He was much loved."

Born in Helensburgh on the Firth of Clyde in 1951, Hyslop spent his life in the music industry in the UK and Canada, beginning his career as a drummer when he joined Salvation in 1972 as Matt Carins' replacement. The group, later renamed Silk with Ure taking lead vocals, scored their first hit in 1975 when "Forever And Ever" became a No. 1 single in the UK. Following a second name change to PCV2 and a brief transition into punk, the group disbanded in 1977.

"Kenny was the 'Chris' of Slik," Ure said of his former bandmate. "We were joined at the hip in those very early years. Instantly bonding over our mutual love of 'button down pocket' cowboy shirts! It's the small thing which enables great friendships to grow..."

Just four years after Silk disbanded, Hyslop replaced original drummer Brian McGee in Simple Minds in 1981. During his time with the group, he performed on the first leg of the Sons and Fascination Tour and also worked on the song "Promised You A Miracle." The drummer remained with Simple Minds for a year before exiting in early 1982 due to artistic differences. He was replaced on the second leg of the tour by former Café Jacques drummer Mike Ogletree, the Daily Mail reported.

Hyslop went on to form Set the Tone and the One O'Clock Gang. Throughout his career, he also played drums for bands including Zones, The Skids, and Big George and the Business. He reunited with Ure in 1985 for his The Gift World Tour. He later became an alternative DJ before leaving the UK for Canada. In his later years, he taught drumming at Carlton Studios in Glasgow.

News of his death sparked a wave of tributes online, with a former colleague writing, "Such sad news. I had the pleasure of working with Kenny Hyslop on a local music/charity project a few years back, and he was simply a lovely guy. Very kind and fun." Another person said that Hyslop "leaves us some amazing memories and music."