McDonald's Bringing Back Popular Menu Item for First Time in 8 Years

Longtime McDonald's fans will love the popular menu item that is reportedly returning to the menu! The Fast Food Post reports that the massive restaurant chain is bringing back its popular Oreo Frappe. Following an eight-year hiatus from the menu, the sweet treat will be offered later this month for a limited time only throughout the spring and summer. The Oreo Frappe beverage will return to participating restaurants on May 17, 2023.

The Oreo Frappé features the chain's mocha coffee frappe base blended with crushed ice, Oreo cookie pieces, and cookies & cream syrup. It's topped with whipped cream and more Oreo cookie crumbs. Per an official product description, the Oreo Frappe is "rich mocha combined with the sweet flavors of cookie 'n cream with the crunch of Oreo cookies, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with Oreo cookie pieces." The McCafé Oreo Frappé (Medium) Nutrition Facts are listed as follows: 570 calories, 21 grams of fat, 12 grams of saturated fat, 170 milligrams of sodium, 90 grams of carbs, 75 grams of sugar, and 8 grams of protein.

One general manager told the outlet that at some locations, the Oreo Frappe will also include a whole Oreo cookie as well as a little blue spoon that customers can scoop like ice cream if they choose. It's unclear if McDonald's restaurants across the country will sell the Oreo Frappe, though customers are surely hoping the treat becomes available nationwide.

This is one of the latest changes to the chain's menu. In April, changes to the burger recipe were announced. The Big Mac, McDouble, Double Cheeseburger, and the classic Cheeseburger and Hamburger will now feature "softer, pillowy" toasted buns. There will be "perfectly melted cheese" on Cheeseburgers and a "juicer, caramelized flavor" thanks to white onions added to each patty while they are still on the grill. Sandwiches will also feature even more Big Mac sauce, "bringing more tangy sweetness in every Big Mac bite."