Dairy Queen Discontinuing Fan-Favorite Menu Item

Dairy Queen is removing its popular cherry dipped cone from the menu. According to a statement from the ice cream brand, local establishments will no longer carry the product. "At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued," the statement read. The good news is that ice cream enthusiasts don't have to despair. "That said, DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future. Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available," the statement continued. A Dairy Queen employee in Shelby Township, Michigan, about 30 miles north of Detroit, confirmed the news on TikTok. "I love coming on here to tell you guys when Dairy Queen has a new product but unfortunately today I have some bad news and I feel like a lot of people will be upset about this," the TikToker cautioned. "I don't know when or if it's returning, but Dairy Queen is discontinuing their cherry cone dip." Customer love for cone dip was evident in the post, which garnered almost 300,000 likes. "I've never even been to dairy Queen and I'm upset," said one commenter, while another claimed, "This is all for marketing. Just so they can bring it back in 6 months and make a killing on it."

According to the employee, the current supply is all that's left until further notice since the product is already sold out in the company's warehouse. With cherry-dipped cones eliminated, customers will only be able to choose between the chocolate and churro flavors. As reported in Taste of Home magazine, the cherry-dipped cone has been discontinued in the past, but it returned last May after some time. As per the magazine, other flavors of ice cream have faced similar fates in the past, such as Cotton Candy Cones and Dreamsicle-Dipped Cones. Taste of Home also revealed why DQ's delicious soft serve can't be called ice cream. As the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires, ice cream must contain at least 10% butterfat or milkfat to be categorized as "ice cream." Initially, DQ's soft serve fit into the category of "ice milk," but the FDA removed this category and allowed companies to classify their products into three new categories: "reduced-fat," "light," and "low-fat."

Dairy Queen's soft serve is now considered "reduced-fat" ice cream, while their shake mix is considered "low-fat" ice cream under the new regulations. It is important to note, however, that these categories only confirm the butterfat percentage in DQ's soft serve, which is 5%. This does not mean their products are 95% fat-free. However, Dairy Queen's soft serve recipe has not changed since it was founded, even though the definitions may have changed. Despite its milkfat content, Dairy Queen's soft serve differs from ice cream in more ways than just that. The contents of a Blizzard are soft and pliable due to the air added to soft-serve ice cream during freezing to enhance creaminess. DQ Blizzards also don't fall out of the cups because they are kept at a different temperature than regular ice cream and contain emulsifiers to keep everything together.