Chick-fil-A Bringing Back Beloved Menu Item 5 Years After Axing It

Even more changes have arrived to Chick-fil-A's menu. Just weeks after the beloved fast food restaurant chain reversed its decision to discontinue the Chick-Fil-A Side Salad, Chick-fil-A has brought back one of its most beloved menu items: the Watermelon Mint Lemonade.

The Watermelon Mint Lemonade first debuted on Chick-fil-A's menu back in 2017. Described as a "citrusy celebration," the beverage features three simple ingredients – real lemon juice (not from concentrate), cane sugar and water – and boasts hints of watermelon and mint flavors, as well as Chick-fil-A Lemonade. The drink was an instant favorite, but despite its popularity, its lifespan on Chick-fil-A's menu was short-lived, prompting several fan-created Change.org petitions calling on the fast food restaurant to add the drink to the permanent menu. Now, five years after it disappeared, the Watermelon Mint Lemonade is back on the menu, having made its return to participating Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide as a seasonal beverage on April 3.

(Photo: Chick-fil-A)

But the Watermelon Mint Lemonade isn't the only change to the menu. As the summer drink returned to participating locations earlier this month, it brought with its three new versions – Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Watermelon Mint Frosted Lemonade, and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea. Guests ordering the new Watermelon Mint Sunjoy will be treated to a beverage that, per the company, is "equal parts tart and sweet." The drink combines with watermelon and mint flavors to create a new special twist on a classic beverage. The new Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade, meanwhile, combines the flavors of the Watermelon Mint Lemonade with Chick-fil-A's signature Icedream dessert, making it the perfect summer-inspired treat to cool down on hot days. The Watermelon Mint Iced Tea boasts watermelon and mint flavors, which add a refreshing taste to freshly-brewed Iced Tea.

"Seasonal variations of our signature beverages continue to gain popularity with our customers," Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a press release. "Guests loved the Watermelon Mint Lemonade in 2017, so we are thrilled to bring it back to our menu and introduce new ways for guests to enjoy this flavor."

The Watermelon Mint Lemonade and the three new creations are currently only on the menu as seasonal beverages, meaning they will soon disappear, Chick-fil-A noting that they will be available at participating restaurants nationwide through spring. Customers can check the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant to find out if these seasonal sensations are served at a nearby location.