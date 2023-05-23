Best Memorial Day Deals on Watches at Amazon
Discover incredible Memorial Day watch deals on Amazon, with jaw-dropping discounts on traditional watches and smartwatches.
Memorial Day is just around the corner, and Amazon has plenty of watches at a discount ahead of the holiday. Whether you want a smartwatch or a classic timepiece, there's something for every wrist and budget. With early Prime Day deals already out in full force, you should take advantage of these savings -- they won't be around forever.
Best Amazon watch deals:
- Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (down from $800)
- Diesel men's Mega Chief chronograph quartz watch, $148 (down from $270)
- Nine West women's strap watch, $21 (down from $37)
A watch can do more than tell you the time. It's a fashion accessory that adds glam to your life. Some of these watches are even dive-proof, meaning that you can use the watch in all kinds of water activities, even scuba diving. Smartwatches have even more features, and can help you keep track of your health, fitness, sleep and more.
If you want to look sharp at your Memorial Day BBQ this year, one of these on-sale watches could make a difference. With prices ranging from $21 to $780, you're sure to find one you love that fits your budget. Don't forget to check out other early Amazon Prime Day deals while you're here.
Apple Watch Ultra
The Apple Watch Ultra is the most advanced Apple smartwatch you can get. It's got the biggest and brightest screen, but that's just the beginning. Designed for outdoor adventurers and serious athletes, it's got a 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case that's waterproof enough to go just about anywhere. It features precision dual-frequency GPS for accuracy, distance, route and pace calculations, plus cellular connectivity for emergency communication.
Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $800)
Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41mm screen is more than just a watch -- it's your ultimate health and fitness partner. This model has GPS + cellular service, but that does require a wireless plan -- and you will have to pay an additional monthly fee to add it to your plan. Contact your wireless service provider for more details.
You can add on the new, upgraded, super-strong Milanese loop Apple Watch band for only $99. It comes in graphite, gold and silver.
Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (down from $399)
Fossil men's minimalist stainless steel watch
With a sleek dial, minimalist appearance and a durable stainless-steel case, this casual watch offers both style and functionality. It comes with a genuine leather band that can be easily swapped with other Fossil straps. This watch is water-resistant and suitable for recreational activities. Plus, if there's a Fossil store near you, you can get complimentary engraving services for your new watch.
Fossil men's minimalist stainless steel watch, $83 (down from $130)
Swatch Ultralavande unisex watch
This unisex watch from Swatch works for any gender. It features a stylish and contemporary design with a 34mm round case and a push-pull crown for easy time adjustment. The case color is transparent, giving the watch a unique and modern look. With a three-bar water resistance rating, it is suitable for everyday wear and can withstand minor splashes or rain. Swatch offers a convenient service of free battery exchange at their retail locations, which is convenient when you need a new watch battery.
Swatch Ultralavande unisex watch, $64 (down from $80)
Fitbit Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch
This square-shaped smartwatch features a 1.34-inch screen and has more features than you can imagine. It includes an activity tracker, heart rate monitor, music player, sleep monitor, weather forecast, alarm clock, voice control, stress tracking, notifications, text messaging, a sedentary reminder and an always-on display. With its built-in Amazon Alexa, you can access news, weather, timers and control your smart home through voice commands. It also provides sleep score analysis and supports Spotify app controls, Fitbit Pay and smartphone notifications.
Some features are only available with Fitbit Premium, but the purchase of the watch comes with a 90-day free trial of the service.
Fitbit Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch, $135 (down from $150)
Diesel men's Mega Chief chronograph quartz watch
This watch is engraved with "Only the Brave" so, it definitely takes a certain kind of person to wear this Diesel Mega Chief accessory. If you're fearless, consider this precision powerhouse with three sub-dials for flawless timekeeping. Its scratch-resistant face, unique crown guard and matching bracelet band add irresistible charm. It's got water resistance up to 100 millimeters. Get ready to rock your bold spirit with this ultimate timepiece.
Diesel men's Mega Chief chronograph quartz watch, $148 (down from $270)
Nine West women's strap watch
This budget-friendly watch looks sleek and modern. It has a domed crystal lens and rose-gold plating and time markers in its analog display. While it's not water-resistant, it's great for everyday wear would pair well with business clothes or a sharp-dressed outfit.
Nine West women's strap watch, $21 (down from $37)
Timex men's Expedition Scout 40 watch
The Timex Expedition Scout 40 timepiece is the ultimate watch for adventurers. It features an adjustable green nylon strap and a convenient date window. With a 40mm black brass case and a durable mineral glass crystal, it's built to withstand tough conditions. Additionally, it illuminates with Indiglo and is water-resistant up to 165 feet.
Timex men's Expedition Scout 40 watch, $35 (down from $62)
Anne Klein Women's bracelet watch
You're elegant and you deserve an elegant watch. But before you spend big on a Rolex, consider this affordable Anne Klein bracelet watch instead. It's an adjustable link bracelet that comes with a jewelry clasp and an extender. Its gold tones and light-gray display go with anything. There are other color options available at different price points, too.
Anne Klein Women's bracelet watch, $33 (down from $65)
Michael Kors Bradshaw touchscreen smart watch
Can't choose between a more classic watch and a smartwatch? Don't choose. Get this version from Michael Kors, powered by Google's Wear OS. It's packed with features such as activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and more. Compatible with Android and iOS, it offers improved performance and customization options. Stay connected, make payments and track your adventures with GPS. It's swim-proof and charges fast too! Get ready to elevate your style and functionality with this sleek smartwatch.
Michael Kors Bradshaw touchscreen smart watch, $326 (down from $350)