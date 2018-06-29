Dunkin’ Donuts Introduces Donut Fries, Proves Miracles Happen

Eating doughnuts is about to get a lot easier with Dunkin Donuts’ new Donut Fries.

Dunkin’ Donuts is paving the path of innovation and going where no man has gone before, daring to debut a hybrid creation of two of America’s most popular treats: French fries and doughnuts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Putting a spin on the classic French fry and creating a “fun, easy-to-eat way to enjoy the delight” of doughnuts while on the run, Donut Fries transform the traditional snack into strips of fried croissant dough, rolled in cinnamon sugar, and served warm.

The new tasty treat was first tested in April at location in Boston and Providence and proved to be a major success.

“As America’s donut leader, we put our passion and creativity towards finding fun and unexpected ways to please and surprise donut fans. There was a strong consumer response towards bringing Donut Fries to all Americans during the initial test, and we are excited to make this unique donut treat available nationwide this summer,” Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. said in a press release.

The Donut Fries, which will be made available for a limited time only at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants beginning Monday, July 2, are already a hit with customers online.

“Can’t wait to get in line for this yummy treat… first you nail the beverage options now this Dunkin’ Donuts is on fire,” one person wrote.

Cant wait to get in line for this yummy treat… first you nail the beverage options now this @dunkindonuts is on fire — Moezmusing (@Moezmusing1) June 27, 2018

Another suggested that donut filling dipping sauces, such as jelly, Boston cream, and chocolate, be made available with the menu item.

Yo, but you know what would bring this to another level? Donut filling dipping sauces. Jelly, Boston creme and chocolate — Madame Common Sense (@CulturallyAlive) June 27, 2018

Along with Donut Fries, the doughnut chain is rolling out several more sweet treats on July 2, including two new doughnuts.

Putting a tropic taste on the summer shenanigans, the Chocolate Coconutty Donut features a coconut crème filling, real coconut flakes, chocolate icing, crumbled shortbread cookie pieces, making it the perfect summer treat.

The Shark Bite Donut is sure to leave customers in a feeding frenzy. The new debut features white icing and shark-shaped sprinkles.

To help wash the new pastries down, Dunkin Donuts is also launching the Brown Sugar Cold Brew. The newest cold brew addition offers sweetness with no artificial flavors. Hand crafted in small batches and prepared by steeping a special coffee blend in cold water for 12 hours, it features naturally flavored brown sugar syrup.