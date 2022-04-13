Baskin-Robbins Adds 3 New Ice Cream Flavors to the Menu

✖

Baskin-Robbins may be 77 years young, but that isn't stopping the iconic ice cream chain from being innovative. With temperatures warming up, Baskin-Robbins is preparing to launch three new flavors – Non-Dairy Mint Chocochunk, Ube Coconut Swirl, and Totally Unwrapped – that were "crafted specifically to celebrate every moment."

First up, the new Non-Dairy Mint Chocochunk is described as a non-dairy and contemporary take on a well-known classic. Sweet mint meets thick chocolate chunks in this flavor, which also boasts a gooey fudge swirl "with a melt-in-your-mouth" coconut milk base. Described as a "sweet, balanced treat" with hints of sweet vanilla and nuttiness, the Ube Coconut Swirl begins with coconut flavored ice cream that boasts vibrant, purple ube-flavored swirls. The final new addition to the menu, Totally Unwrapped, brings together the iconic duo of peanut butter and chocolate ice creams, packing even more flavor fudge-covered pretzels, fudge and caramel covered peanuts, and an ooey-gooey salted caramel swirl. Totally Unwrapped is Baskin-Robbins' latest Flavor of the Month.

The launch of the new flavors comes as Baskin-Robbins embarks on an all-encompassing rebrand that includes a refresh of the iconic brand's logo, packaging, and employee uniforms. The rebrand also comes with a new tagline for the chain, which encourages guests to "Seize the Yay" and "appreciating every moment, no matter how big or small."

"For more than 75 years, Baskin-Robbins has been the destination for celebrating the moments that matter most. Our new look and manifesto recognize the extraordinary role ice cream has played in our customers' lives, along with our continued commitment to innovation and creating someone's next favorite flavor," Jerid Grandinetti, Vice President of Marketing and Culinary at Baskin-Robbins, said in a press release. "Small moments that spark joy often get taken for granted. We're encouraging people to pause and celebrate any moment that brings happiness with Baskin-Robbins."

To help kick off the rebrand celebrations and help guests "Seize the Yay," Baskin-Robbins is also launching its very first line of branded merchandise for the 77-year-old ice cream brand. The collection includes clothing and other items that will encourage "yay seizing" moments, such as bicycles and skateboards. The exclusive "yay-worthy" items will be available for a limited time beginning April 18 exclusively at ShopBaskinRobbins.com.