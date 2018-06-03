Dr. Pimple Popper Stars as the ‘Whitehead Whisperer’ in Latest Video

Pimple-popping fans have yet another clip from Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, to satisfy their senses.

Lee took to her Twitter profile on Friday to share the below clip of a whitehead being popped.

The clips sees Lee using one of her signature tools, the comedone extractor, to tackle the problem.

She captions the clip, which is one of Lee’s milder pops, “Whitehead Whisperer.”

Over on YouTube, Lee released an extended clip from the session, entitled “Session Three: Acne and Comedones.”

In the video’s description, Lee goes into detail on what exactly viewers are seeing in the clip.

“A whitehead is also called a closed comedo (single for comedone),” Lee writes. “It is a completely blocked pore. Keratin (skin protein) and sebum (oil) combine to block the pore. Whiteheads can be extracted using a Schaumberg-type comedone extractor as you see here, but often, a superficial nick in the skin must be placed first in the skin to allow easy extraction.”

The Twitter snippet was been watched more than 11,500 times, and the full video has been seen more than 330,000 times.

Lee is known for posting videos to her YouTube channel, but she also shares clips to her Twitter and Instagram pages.

One of the viral clips that she posted on social media was of a cyst that was ready to erupt.

Lee took to Twitter to reveal a video of a patient’s cyst being cleaned out.

“Careful, this Hawaiian cyst is comin’ in hot!” she wrote.

The clip showcases two drains of the same cyst. Lee narrates the process and breaks down what exactly is being removed from the cyst.

“So what we do is take all that content out from underneath,” she wrote. “All of that is just skin cells that have been built up for 32 years.”

The video has been viewed more than 9,400 times since it was posted.