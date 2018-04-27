Dr. Pimple Popper Attempts to Prepare Fans for Massive Lipoma

Dr. Pimple Popper is not sure if her fans are ready, but she’s attempting to prepare them for a massive lipoma.

In a video shared to her Instagram page, Dr. Sandra Lee showed what appears to be the arm of a patient who has a very large lipoma.

The video clip continues and eventually the mass inside the arm is shown, as the doctor wiggles it with her hand on a pan. The whole clip is hilariously set to the classic Destiny’s Child track “Bootylicious.”

Many of Dr. Pimple Popper’s fans commented on the video, with one person saying, “I would have loved to see that lipoma being SQUEEZED out,” and another joking that the mass looked like a “brain.”

Dr. Pimple Popper actually shared another lipoma video recently, with that clip being angled so that her followers could be taken through the removal procedure.

In the clip, the patient appears to be a middle-aged man with a very large, protruding mass on his upper-back/neck area. That mass is the Lipoma, which is a “soft, rubbery bulge” under the skin that happens “when a lump of fat starts to grow in the soft tissue of your body.”

Lipomas are classified as tumors but, according to WebMD, they are typically harmless. “They’re the most common tumor to form beneath your skin, with about 1 person in 1,000 getting one at some point. You usually find them in your upper body, arms, or thighs,” the site reads.

As the clip goes on, we see the good doctor carefully extracting the large mass out from under the patient’s skin, and then cutting the tissue connecting it to him.

The whole video is set to the tune of the classic MoTown jam, “Mr. Big Stuff,” by Jean King.

Many of Dr. Pimple Popper’s fans commented on the video, with one person asking,”HOW the heck does someone allow this to happen,” and another person exclaiming that “humans are disgusting.”

“I’ll just never be able to look at a cream sauce the same way again,” another follower joked.

Those who find Dr. Pimple Popper‘s videos exciting may also want to check out another new one where she plucks out a “cave” dwelling cyst.

In the clip, Dr. Lee uses her tools to pop out the lump, which she identifies as a pilar cyst that, she jokes, “built himself a man cave.”

Medically known as a trichilemmal cyst, a pilar cyst “is a common cyst that forms from a hair follicle. They are most often found on the scalp. The cysts are smooth, mobile and filled with keratin, a protein component found in hair, nails, skin and horns.”

A few of Dr. Pimple Popper‘s Twitter followers commented on the clip, with a few begging to know if she “got it out,” and one revealing, “I had a pilonidal (sp?) cyst that was misdiagnosed and turned into a pilonidal ulcer.”