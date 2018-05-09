Dr. Pimple Popper Observes ‘Custard Hump Day’

Dr. Pimple Popper is taking time out of her busy schedule to observe “custard hump day,” but her new celebratory video probably won’t make you hungry for pie.

In the clip shared to Dr. Sandra Lee’s Twitter page, she can be seen squeezing out the contents of a cyst, captioning the clip, “I’ll take a cyst with some custard filling please.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of her fans have commented on the new video, with one saying, “I have never been more grossed out by a description, yet I have never clicked faster on a link,” and another cheering, “Great to watch right after lunch! Loves!”

Exactly how I’d envision mashed potato coming out of a sachet,” another joked, while someone else quipped, “I can’t eat cream puffs anymore. So thanks doc.”

Those who find Dr. Pimple Popper’s videos exciting may also want to check out another new one where she extracts an “impressive sac.”

In the clip shared to Twitter, Dr. Sandra Lee digs in on, what appears to be, a patients scalp and digs out a sac of Steatocystoma Multiplex.”

One fan commented on the video, joking, “Watching your videos is a good diet plan cuz I definitely can’t eat after watching that s—.”

The tweet Dr. Pimple Popper shared also includes a YouTube link to a series of videos that explore the dermatological issue more in depth, as she takes advantage to the opportunity to educate her fans on what exactly it is she’s tackling.

“Steatocystoma Multiplex appear as multiple, uniform, yellow, cystic papules usually 2-6 mm diameter, located especially on upper anterior trunk, upper arms, axillae, and thighs,” Dr. Lee explains in one of the video descriptions.

“Majority of cases present with dermal lesions, but multiple subcutaneous masses looking like multiple lipomas can be present. Bumps usually appear in adolescence or early adulthood, probably because sebaceous activity is at its peak,” she added. “Sometimes larger steatocystomas are prone to rupture and suppuration and can cause scarring and pain.”

“Steatocytomas typically contain a syrup-like, yellowish, odorless, oily material,” the doctor continued. “If they are inflamed or infected by bacteria, they can develop a foul odor and can be a definite source of social isolation.”