Dr. Pimple Popper Removes Blackhead From Ear in New Twitter Video

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is back at it again with a new blackhead removal clip.

The renowned dermatologist took to Twitter on Saturday night to reveal a brief video of a recent blackhead extraction from an anonymous person’s ear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the 25-second clip, Lee is shown using an comedone extractor to go inside the earlobe and pluck out the hair follicle blockage.

She’s successful, of course, with the patient surely feeling a sense of relief.

“See that blackhead?” Lee wrote, adding an eye emoji. “You CAN get them outta your head.”

See that blackhead? 👀You CAN get them outta your head. 🙌🏼#drpimplepopper pic.twitter.com/oQvuScwGU3 — Dr Pimple Popper (@SandraLeeMD) March 25, 2018

The caption was a reference to the song “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” a 2001 hit by Kylie Minogue. The song soundtracks the Twitter clip as Lee extracts the blackhead.

Twitter users have already watched the short video more than 10,500 time since it was uploaded on Saturday.

Despite that view count, Lee’s fans seem to be a bit shy about openly discussing their love of pimple-popping clips. In the handful of comments, several were simple questions about the tool used in the clip and the song in the background.

However, a couple people told Lee about their fascination with the process or their personal experiences with loved ones with a similar issue.

“It must feel SO satisfying when you get that out!” one Twitter user wrote. “I’ve gotta get myself one of these tools so I can take my pimple popping obsession to the next level. My friends are gonna haaaattteee me!”

Another fan wrote, “I had an ex with blackheads just like this in her ear…always wanted to scoop them joints out.”

It must feel SO satisfying when you get that out! I’ve gotta get myself one of these tools so I can take my pimple popping obsession to the next level. My friends are gonna haaaattteee me! — Kati Nacinovich (@Katipat) March 25, 2018

I had an ex with blackheads just like this in her ear…always wanted to scoop them joints out. — al_xBrown_ (@VeraPtDaRzrAway) March 25, 2018

While this video was shared to the more than 75,700 Twitter followers Lee has, her main following is over on her YouTube channel.

Since she joined YouTube in October 2010, Lee has amassed 3.5 million subscribers on the platform. She has shared countless clips there which have racked up total of 1.9 billion views.