Dr. Pimple Popper Cooks up ‘Baked Potato’ Video for St. Patrick’s Day

Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, posted a video on Monday where she works on a skin tag that bears a remarkable resemblance to a baked potato.

The massive collection of excess skin was located on the patient’s inner thigh. She told Dr. Lee that she had had it for three years before finally deciding to get it looked at. The skin tag looks discolored, which Dr. Lee explains is because it rubs against the patient’s leg as she moves about her day-to-day life.

In the harrowing video, Lee snips at the base of the bulbous skin tag with a small pair of scissors. She explains that she is working not to pull on the tag, as that would increase the likelihood of a permanent mark. She also assured viewers that she applied a numbing agent to the area.

Once the tag is gone, the doctor works on the repository of fat tissue just below it. In her trademark casual tone, she narrates the work, cutting and squeezing.

“Sometimes they’re underneath the skin too, and they can kind of push out again,” she explains to the patient, who seems oblivious of what’s going on on her leg. “If that happens, we might have to cut it and put stitches there, because it wants to pooch out from underneath. But, we’ll see. I might not need to do that. Let’s hope we don’t need to do that. Let’s hope this is it.”

Once she is satisfied that all of the excess skin and fat has been removed, the doctor gets to work with a small needle, apparently cauterizing the wound.

“You might have a permanent, lighter-than-skin colored little circle here, where it was attached, but I don’t think that’s going to cramp your style. Your days as a thigh model are still available, here.”

At the end of the video, Lee offers to show the skin tag to the patient, who politely declines. The woman is in awe that the procedure is over already, providing a testament to whatever numbing agent the doctor uses.

Dr. Lee included a number of clips showing her playing with the removed skin tag, including one smart phone video with a potato emoji.

“A skin tag like a baked potato to end the day,” she said light-heartedly. “Isn’t it cute?”