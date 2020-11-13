Dozens Reportedly Being Held Hostage on Ubisoft Rooftop in Montreal

A possible hostage situation is taking place at Ubisoft Montreal in Canada, the Journal de Montreal reports. Police are currently on the scene at the company's offices, where dozens of people are reportedly being held on the roof. Polygon reports that some workers inside the building are said to be hiding in conference rooms.

"We received a call for robbery in a commercial space. For the moment, we are at the stage of verifications," a Montreal police spokesperson told La Presse. Photos from a news helicopter appear to show a number of people on the roof of the offices.

BREAKING - Dozens of people are being held hostage on the rooftop of the #Ubisoft building in #Montreal, Canada. pic.twitter.com/7qGBmnRv19 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 13, 2020

A number of people are discussing the situation on Twitter, with one person posting a photo of the area and writing that people were coming out of the building with their hands up. The Montreal Police have not confirmed any details beyond a police operation.

Being told there's a hostage situation (?) somewhere on Saint-Laurent between Maguire and Saint-Viateur.

Saw cops with guns drawn as people came out of a Ubisoft building with their hands up... pic.twitter.com/dtSnNtaKvV — jesse dube-smith (@jesseds) November 13, 2020

Images from the scene show heavily armed Montreal police officers in the area. Police have set up a perimeter at the corner of St-Laurent Blvd. and St-Viateur Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area. La Presse reported that heavily armed police forces are on the scene with paramedics prepared to act. Bulletproof shields are being used.

Ubisoft Entertainment is a French video game company headquartered in Montreuil with several studios across the world, including Montreal. It publishes games for video game franchises like Rayman, Raving Rabbids, Prince of Persia, Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Just Dance and the Tom Clancy's series. TVA Nouvelles noted that the office building in question also houses businesses other than Ubisoft Montreal, so it’s unclear if the crisis directly involves the studio.

This is a developing story.