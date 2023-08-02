Doritos Recalled

Doritos may be for the bold, but even the boldest snackers may want to refrain from dipping their hand into a bag of the beloved chips. Thousands of bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips have been voluntarily recalled by Frito-Lay due to undeclared allergens, as the chips may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients.

According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), about 7,000 bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips sold in Pennsylvania have been recalled. Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling the 1 oz. and 14.5 oz. bags, both of which have a guaranteed fresh date of Sept. 26. The 1 oz bags have UPC 0 28400 09089 6 and manufacturing code and time stamp "465218034" and "X 22:47 – 22:54." The recalled 14.5 oz. bags have the UPC 0 28400 51779 9 and either codes and time stamps 465218037 and X 22:47 – 22:59 or 465218137 and X 23:00 – 23:06. The chips were distributed at retail stores only in Pennsylvania and other outlets, such as foodservice locations and vending machines.

Frito-Lay issued the voluntary recall due to allergy concerns after it was discovered the Doritos may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips. Undeclared ingredients can pose serious health risk to those who are allergic to certain ingredients, with common food allergy symptoms including swelling or itching around the mouth and throat, hives, headache, difficulty breathing, and nausea. In extreme cases, consumption of an allergen can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. The FDA's notice said no allergic reactions have been reported.

The Doritos recall follows a string of other recalls issued by Frito-Lay this year. In June, the company recalled its Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the product containing undeclared milk. A month earlier, Frito-Lay recalled approximately 150 bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips that were distributed to multiple states after the company received a consumer complaint alerting them that the chips contain milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips. No illnesses or allergic reactions were reported in connection to either of those two recalls, which followed a recall last year issued by 1 Finger Pty Ltd. of four Lay's potato chip varieties that were found to possibly contain undeclared milk, wheat, or soy.