Lay's Potato Chip Recall Was the Brand's Second in the Past Year

Consumers are being advised against eating certain Lay's potato chips. On May 4, Frito-Lay recalled dozens of bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips over allergy concerns, but it turns out the recall is just the latest for the popular snack brand. Months before the current recall in the U.S., a similar recall was issued in Australia.

On July 3, 2022, 1 Finger Pty Ltd recalled four Lay's potato chips varieties – Lay's Cucumber Flavor with "Best Before" dates of "26/07/202" and "22/09/2022," Lay's Roasted Garlic Oyster Flavor with a "Best Before" date of "29/07/2022," Lay's Roasted Fish Flavor with a "Best Before" date of "29/07/2022," and Lay's Fried Crab Flavor with a "Best Before" date of 05/12/2022" – Food Standards Australia New Zealand informed consumers. Per a notice shared by the Centre for Food Safety (CFS), affected potato chips were available for purchase in 70-gram sizes and were sold at Asian grocery stores in Victoria only.

Food Recall 🚨 Allergen Alert 🚨1 Finger Pty Ltd are recalling a variety of Lay's Potato Chips (various best before dates) due to presence of an undeclared allergen (milk wheat or soy). The products have been available for sale at Asian grocery stores VIC. https://t.co/dOxAfXRsPF pic.twitter.com/OVBQBQnG3I — FoodStandardsAusNZ (@FSANZnews) July 4, 2022

Similar to the current Lay's potato chip recall, which affects certain bags of Lay's Classic Party Size Potato Chips and Lay's Classic Mix and Match Potato Chips, the recall in Australia was initiated due to undeclared allergens, including milk, wheat, or soy, per the recall notice. Signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction may occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of a product with the allergen and range from mild to severe. Although symptoms may vary from person to person, they commonly include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. All three ingredients are also capable of inducing anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Milk is the third most common food, after peanuts and tree nuts, to cause anaphylaxis, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In both the July 2022 recall and the ongoing recall in the U.S., consumers who suffer an allergy or severe sensitivity to the undeclared allergens have been encouraged not to consume the product. The recalled chips should be discarded immediately.

The current U.S.-based recall affects 146 bags of Lay's potato chips that were distributed to grocery, club and convenience stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The recall was initiated after Frito-Lay received a consumer complaint, with a subsequent investigation finding that Lay's Classic Potato Chips may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips. No allergic reactions related to the recall have been reported to date, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).