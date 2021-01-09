Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Features Charges for 'Incitement of Insurrection,' Blocks 2024 Presidential Run

✖

The House of Representatives is prepared to move forward with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump following Wednesday's violence at the U.S. Capitol, which was caused by a mob of pro-Trump supporters. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi the House would move forward with these articles if Trump does not resign before his tenure as president comes to an end on Jan. 20. Those articles reportedly feature charges for "incitement of insurrection" and would also potentially block Trump from running for presidential office in the future, per NBC News.

The House provided a draft, distributed by Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Rep. Ted Lieu of California, and Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, of the articles of impeachment, which is titled "Incitement of Insurrection." Cicilline's office provided NBC News with the draft, which would charge Trump with "high Crimes and Misdemeanors by willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States." The document also says that the president would be a "threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office." It ends by stating, "President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States."

If these articles are approved, they would ban Trump from running for president again in 2024 or anytime after. Under the Consitution, a president is limited to two terms as president, although they can be served non-consecutively. Lieu and Cicilline had 112 co-sponsors on the bill as of Friday. No members of the Republican party have co-sponsored the bill yet. However, there have been conversations with GOP lawmakers about potentially signing on. Despite all of this information, Pelosi has not yet formally approved the articles. She did release a statement on Friday in which she said that the House is interested in moving forward with the impeachment process if necessary.

“It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign. But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment," Pelosi said. "Accordingly, the House will preserve every option — including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment." She went on to say that the House Democratic Caucus had an hours-long discussion about the matter that she described as "sad, moving and patriotic."