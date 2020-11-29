Donald Trump's Reference to 'Massive Dumps' in Latest Interview Inspired More Jokes on Social Media

President Donald Trump repeated unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during a Sunday morning interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures. During the 45-minute interview, Trump claimed there were "big massive dumps" of votes in Michigan and Pennsylvania late on the night of Election Day that swayed the election. Social media had fun with Trump describing mail-in votes as "massive dumps," a phrase he also used during his contentious press conference with reporters on Thanksgiving.

At one point, Trump claimed he had the "biggest people" calling him to congratulate him for winning the election on Election Day since it looked like he had an early lead. "I was called by the biggest people saying congratulations, political people, congratulations, sir. You just won the election. It was 10 o’clock and you looked at the numbers and I’m sure you felt that way," Trump told Bartiromo, notes Vox. "This election was over and then they did [ballot dumps], they call them dumps, big massive dumps in Michigan, in Pennsylvania, and all over."

One reason why it appeared Trump had an early lead in those states was that the mail-in ballots had not been counted yet. Once they were, President-elect Joe Biden took the lead. The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits in efforts to overturn the election results, with little success. On Friday, a federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected the campaign's latest attempt there, with a Trump-appointed judge writing the opinion. On Sunday, Wisconsin completed a recount, confirming Biden won the state by 181,340 votes, reports CNN.