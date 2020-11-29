Donald Trump's Reference to 'Massive Dumps' in Latest Interview Inspired More Jokes on Social Media
President Donald Trump repeated unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during a Sunday morning interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures. During the 45-minute interview, Trump claimed there were "big massive dumps" of votes in Michigan and Pennsylvania late on the night of Election Day that swayed the election. Social media had fun with Trump describing mail-in votes as "massive dumps," a phrase he also used during his contentious press conference with reporters on Thanksgiving.
At one point, Trump claimed he had the "biggest people" calling him to congratulate him for winning the election on Election Day since it looked like he had an early lead. "I was called by the biggest people saying congratulations, political people, congratulations, sir. You just won the election. It was 10 o’clock and you looked at the numbers and I’m sure you felt that way," Trump told Bartiromo, notes Vox. "This election was over and then they did [ballot dumps], they call them dumps, big massive dumps in Michigan, in Pennsylvania, and all over."
One reason why it appeared Trump had an early lead in those states was that the mail-in ballots had not been counted yet. Once they were, President-elect Joe Biden took the lead. The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits in efforts to overturn the election results, with little success. On Friday, a federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected the campaign's latest attempt there, with a Trump-appointed judge writing the opinion. On Sunday, Wisconsin completed a recount, confirming Biden won the state by 181,340 votes, reports CNN.
Trump whines to Maria Bartiromo about the “massive dumps” he says cost him the election pic.twitter.com/oX2RPPOwbi— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2020
Trump also described mail-in ballots as "dumps" during his Thanksgiving Day press conference, the first time he took questions from reporters since the Nov. 3 election. " If you look at 10 o'clock in the evening, you saw what happened. Then you had these massive dumps," Trump claimed. "Nobody has ever seen anything like it."
Donald Trump talking about “massive dumps” will never not be funny. https://t.co/DbUCMRnUmJ— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 29, 2020
Trump has refused to concede the 2020 presidential election, even though his own Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on Nov. 12 calling it the "most secure" election in American history. "When states have close elections, many will recount ballots. All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience," members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee said. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.
“And then they did dumps. They call ‘em dumps. Big, massive dumps.” How can this be real? https://t.co/voJ6x7Ib6K— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) November 29, 2020
Look, we’ve all put up with a lot of nonsense over the last few years, but when he starts attacking “big massive dumps”... Now it’s personal. https://t.co/50PLkJ5Xfx— Andy Sipes (@andysipes) November 29, 2020
Thank you to those who have asked, but at this time, we have no plans to add "massive dumps" to the dictionary.— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) November 29, 2020
BIG MASSIVE DUMPS whyyyyyyy https://t.co/U0Vya5O5nP— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 29, 2020