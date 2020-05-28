Donald Trump's George Floyd Tweets Have Followers Fired Up

The country is currently mourning the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis after a video emerged in which a police officer was seen kneeling on his neck. The situation is so grave that President Donald Trump even spoke out about the matter on Wednesday. Of course, Twitter users had plenty to say about Trump's note about Floyd's passing.

On Wednesday evening, Trump announced on Twitter that, at his request, the FBI and the Department of Justice would be looking into the circumstances surrounding Floyd's death. He added that he wanted the investigation to be "expedited" and added that his heart goes out to Floyd's loved ones. Trump ended his message by writing, "Justice will be served!" The incident that led to Floyd's death occurred on Monday evening when cops responded to a "forgery in progress" call. When they arrived on the scene, Floyd, who was in his car, was forced to exit his vehicle. A police statement for the incident read, "After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. … Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident." All four officers involved in the incident have since been fired.

Given the severity of this matter, it's no surprise to see that it has many individuals enraged by this injustice. In fact, in response to Trump's tweet, many users have expressed their thoughts on this issue and the fact that the president spoke out about it in the first place.