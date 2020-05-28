Donald Trump's George Floyd Tweets Have Followers Fired Up
The country is currently mourning the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis after a video emerged in which a police officer was seen kneeling on his neck. The situation is so grave that President Donald Trump even spoke out about the matter on Wednesday. Of course, Twitter users had plenty to say about Trump's note about Floyd's passing.
On Wednesday evening, Trump announced on Twitter that, at his request, the FBI and the Department of Justice would be looking into the circumstances surrounding Floyd's death. He added that he wanted the investigation to be "expedited" and added that his heart goes out to Floyd's loved ones. Trump ended his message by writing, "Justice will be served!" The incident that led to Floyd's death occurred on Monday evening when cops responded to a "forgery in progress" call. When they arrived on the scene, Floyd, who was in his car, was forced to exit his vehicle. A police statement for the incident read, "After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. … Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident." All four officers involved in the incident have since been fired.
Given the severity of this matter, it's no surprise to see that it has many individuals enraged by this injustice. In fact, in response to Trump's tweet, many users have expressed their thoughts on this issue and the fact that the president spoke out about it in the first place.
Change Needs To Happen
Thank you Mr. President! #ChangeIsNeeded— Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) May 27, 2020
Justice
George Floyd deserves justice. His killer should be behind bars right now. #GeorgeFloydWasMurdered— Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 27, 2020
"Thank You For Acting"
This situation demands federal investigation. Thank you for acting, President @realDonaldTrump ~— Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) May 27, 2020
No One Deserves That
Mr. President, this is one of the saddest things I have ever seen! No human being deserves to be treated this way. I hope you will do your very best to get justice for George Floyd. Thank you! I am one of your biggest supporters. I trust you!— Mcici (@FU_LuvMiPresdt) May 28, 2020
Good To See
Even if it’s one in ten thousand, good to see you doing the right thing here— Adam (@RedlineRonin) May 28, 2020
An Important Message
GE Mr. President, Thank you so much. This is happening way too often Mr. President. We as a race of people came from the fields of the slave master's to help build this country to what it is today for little or no money. We cannot continue to be disrespected, disregarded, ...— Janette Young (@jey0250) May 28, 2020
RIP
My deepest condolences to the Floyd family. This was a horrific Injustice to George and his family, who's so loved him.— Maggie Carter (@yousee51) May 28, 2020
RIP George Floyd#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd