Donald Trump's Garden of American Heroes: Every Famous Name Included

On July 3, 2020, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order establishing the creation of the National Garden of American Heroes. He explained in the order that the purpose of the new monument was to "reflect the awesome splendor of our country’s timeless exceptionalism. It will be a place where citizens, young and old, can renew their vision of greatness and take up the challenge that I gave every American in my first address to Congress, to '[b]elieve in yourselves, believe in your future, and believe, once more, in America.'"

Days prior to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Trump passed another Executive Order adding more names to the list of those honored in the National Garden of American Heroes. He highlighted figures from history, ranging from athletes to scientists. He also included musicians, actors and high-profile figures from other walks of life. Not all of the 244 names hail from America, such as the late Alex Trebek. Here is the full list of people to be honored with the National Garden of American Heroes.