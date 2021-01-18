Donald Trump's Garden of American Heroes: Every Famous Name Included
On July 3, 2020, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order establishing the creation of the National Garden of American Heroes. He explained in the order that the purpose of the new monument was to "reflect the awesome splendor of our country’s timeless exceptionalism. It will be a place where citizens, young and old, can renew their vision of greatness and take up the challenge that I gave every American in my first address to Congress, to '[b]elieve in yourselves, believe in your future, and believe, once more, in America.'"
Days prior to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Trump passed another Executive Order adding more names to the list of those honored in the National Garden of American Heroes. He highlighted figures from history, ranging from athletes to scientists. He also included musicians, actors and high-profile figures from other walks of life. Not all of the 244 names hail from America, such as the late Alex Trebek. Here is the full list of people to be honored with the National Garden of American Heroes.
- Neil Armstrong
- Ansel Adams
- John Adams
- Samuel Adams
- Muhammad Ali
- Luis Walter Alvarez
- Susan B. Anthony
- Hannah Arendt
- Louis Armstrong
- Crispus Attucks
- John James Audubon
- Lauren Bacall
- Clara Barton
- Kobe Bryant
- William F. Buckley, Jr.
- Sitting Bull
- Todd Beamer
- Alexander Graham Bell
- Roy Benavidez
- Ingrid Bergman
- Irving Berlin
- Humphrey Bogart
- Daniel Boone
- Norman Borlaug
- William Bradford
- Herb Brooks
- Johnny Cash
- Frank Capra
- Andrew Carnegie
- Charles Carroll
- John Carroll
- George Washington Carver
- Joshua Chamberlain
- Whittaker Chambers
- Johnny “Appleseed” Chapman
- Ray Charles
- Julia Child
- Gordon Chung-Hoon
- William Clark
- Carl Gorman
- Billy Graham
- Ulysses S. Grant
- Nellie Gray
- Nathanael Greene
- Woody Guthrie
- Nathan Hale
- William Frederick “Bull” Halsey, Jr.
- Alexander Hamilton
- Ira Hayes
- Hans Christian Heg
- Alfred Hitchcock
- Henry Clay
- Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain)
- Roberto Clemente
- Grover Cleveland
- Red Cloud
- William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody
- Nat King Cole
- Samuel Colt
- Christopher Columbus
- Calvin Coolidge
- James Fenimore Cooper
- Davy Crockett
- Benjamin O. Davis, Jr.
- Ernest Hemingway
- Patrick Henry
- Charlton Heston
- Billie Holiday
- Bob Hope
- Johns Hopkins
- Grace Hopper
- Sam Houston
- Whitney Houston
- Julia Ward Howe
- Steve Jobs
- Miles Davis
- Dorothy Day
- Joseph H. De Castro
- Emily Dickinson
- Walt Disney
- William “Wild Bill” Donovan
- Jimmy Doolittle
- Desmond Doss
- Frederick Douglass
- Herbert Henry Dow
- Katharine Drexel
- Peter Drucker
- Amelia Earhart
- Edwin Hubble
- Daniel Inouye
- Andrew Jackson
- Robert H. Jackson
- Mary Jackson
- John Jay
- Thomas Jefferson
- Steve Jobs
- Katherine Johnson
- Barbara Jordan
- Chief Joseph
- Aretha Franklin
- Thomas Edison
- Jonathan Edwards
- Albert Einstein
- Dwight D. Eisenhower
- Duke Ellington
- Ralph Waldo Emerson
- Medgar Evers
- David Farragut
- the Marquis de La Fayette
- Mary Fields
- Henry Ford
- George Fox
- Elia Kazan
- Helen Keller
- John F. Kennedy
- Francis Scott Key
- Coretta Scott King
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Russell Kirk
- Jeane Kirkpatrick
- Henry Knox
- Tadeusz Kościuszko
- Harper Lee
- Pierre Charles L’Enfant
- Meriwether Lewis
- Abraham Lincoln
- Vince Lombardi
- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
- Elvis Presley
- Benjamin Franklin
- Milton Friedman
- Robert Frost
- Gabby Gabreski
- Bernardo de Gálvez
- Lou Gehrig
- Theodor Seuss Geisel
- Cass Gilbert
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- John Glenn
- Barry Goldwater
- Samuel Gompers
- Alexander Goode
- William “Billy” Mitchell
- Samuel Morse
- Lucretia Mott
- John Muir
- Audie Murphy
- Edward Murrow
- John Neumann
- Annie Oakley
- Jesse Owens
- Rosa Parks
- George S. Patton, Jr.
- Charles Willson Peale
- William Penn
- Oliver Hazard Perry
- John J. Pershing
- Edgar Allan Poe
- Clark Poling
- John Russell Pope
- Jeannette Rankin
- Ronald Reagan
- Walter Reed
- William Rehnquist
- Paul Revere
- Henry Hobson Richardson
- Hyman Rickover
- Eleanor Roosevelt
- Sally Ride
- Matthew Ridgway
- Jackie Robinson
- Norman Rockwell
- Caesar Rodney
- Franklin D. Roosevelt
- Theodore Roosevelt
- Betsy Ross
- Babe Ruth
- Sacagawea
- Jonas Salk
- John Singer Sargent
- Antonin Scalia
- Norman Schwarzkopf
- Junípero Serra
- Elizabeth Ann Seton
- Robert Gould Shaw
- Fulton Sheen
- Alan Shepard
- Frank Sinatra
- Margaret Chase Smith
- Bessie Smith
- Elizabeth Cady Stanton
- Alex Trebek
- Jimmy Stewart
- Harriet Beecher Stowe
- Gilbert Stuart
- Anne Sullivan
- William Howard Taft
- Maria Tallchief
- Maxwell Taylor
- Tecumseh
- Kateri Tekakwitha
- Shirley Temple
- Nikola Tesla
- Jefferson Thomas
- Henry David Thoreau
- Jim Thorpe
- Augustus Tolton
- Harry S. Truman
- Sojourner Truth
- Harriet Tubman
- Dorothy Vaughan
- Douglas MacArthur
- C. T. Vivian
- John von Neumann
- Thomas Ustick Walter
- Sam Walton
- Booker T. Washington
- George Washington
- John Washington
- John Wayne
- Ida B. Wells-Barnett
- Phillis Wheatley
- Walt Whitman
- Laura Ingalls Wilder
- Roger Williams
- John Winthrop
- Frank Lloyd Wright
- Orville Wright
- Wilbur Wright
- Clare Boothe Luce
- Dolley Madison
- James Madison
- George Marshall
- Thurgood Marshall
- William Mayo
- Christa McAuliffe
- William McKinley
- Louise McManus
- Herman Melville
- Thomas Merton
- George P. Mitchell
- Maria Mitchell
- Alvin C. York
- Cy Young
- Lorenzo de Zavala