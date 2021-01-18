Lady Gaga's Donald Trump Supporting Father 'Extremely Proud' Over Joe Biden Inauguration Performance

✖

Lady Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, might be a supporter of President Donald Trump, but he is not letting that get in the way of how he feels about his daughter singing the National Anthem at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. Germanotta, who owns a restaurant in New York City, said he is "extremely proud" she was picked to participate in the inauguration. Jennifer Lopez will also perform during the swearing-in ceremony.

"I'm extremely proud that she's able to participate," Germanotta told Fox News Thursday after the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Gaga's role. "I'm looking forward to watching it." Germanotta does not plan on attending the event, and said he hopes everyone stars "happy, safe and it's a calm day" in light of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He has "normal feats that a father would have any time my daughter performs."

Gaga was one of Biden's celebrity supporters, even performing at Biden's drive-in rally in Pittsburgh. However, Germanotta appeared to show support for Trump on Election Day when he tweeted directly to the president, adding, "2020." In a follow-up message, he explained that some of his beliefs are different from his famous daughter's. "You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political," he wrote at the time.

Germanotta also appeared on Fox & Friends Weekend, where he spoke out about the impact coronavirus regulations have had on his restaurant, Joanne Trattoria. "It's so disappointing because as restaurant operators, it takes several years before you finally get your restaurant going," he explained. "You get the right staff and the right menu, and then all of a sudden to have the applecart upset like this, it’s horrible. It’s like starting all over again." He went on to call Gov. Andrew Cuomo's restrictions on indoor dining during the pandemic "really silly" and said Paycheck Protection Money is "just a Band-Aid."

Back in March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, Germanotta launched a GoFundMe account to raise $50,000 to pay his restaurant staff. Gaga was reportedly embarrassed and surprised by the fund sources told Page Six. After fans criticized him, Germanotta pulled down the GoFundMe page. A source described it as a "stupid, embarrassing mistake."

Biden will take the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, around noon ET. In addition to Gaga and Lopez's performance, Amanda Gorman will read a new poem. Father Leo J. O'Donovan will deliver the invocation and Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman will deliver the benediction. Andrea Hall, President of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920, will read the Pledge of Allegiance.