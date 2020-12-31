Donald Trump and 'Wonder Woman 1984' Villain's Similarities Inspire Big Reactions After HBO Max Debut
Wonder Woman 1984 debuted on HBO Max last week and has been well received by critics. And while Gal Gadot stands out as the title character, fans took notice of the main villain, Maxwell Lord, who is played by Pedro Pascal. People on social media compared the character to President Donald Trump as one of the lines he says in the films is, "I’m not a con man. I’m a television personality and a businessman." When Gadot was asked about this, she didn't agree.
"It’s interesting because when we shot it, we didn't really think about it until we got to the White House," Gadot told Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ticket. "And then we’re like, 'Hmm.' Maxwell Lord has so many different versions in the comic books. And I think that Patty and Dave [Callaham] and Geoff [Johns] — the writers — really took Gordon Gekko’s personality."
Gadot went on to say that Maxwell Lord is "more complex because he’s not just an evil villain. He is a regular person who wants to be all these things that you would see on TV." Wonder Woman 1984 was also released in theatres the same day it began streaming on HBO Max (Dec. 25). Here's a look at fans comparing Maxwell Lord to Donald Trump.
Max Lord was almost exactly like Donald Trump until (SPOILER ALERT) he admitted he was wrong and not a very good person.— Aaron Kirby (@WKDoubleARon) December 26, 2020
Seeing a lot of similarities between Max Lord and Donald Trump👀 #WW84— Kennadi🦥 (@Kenaaaaaaaaaadi) December 26, 2020
@WonderWomanFilm Is Max Lord suppose to be Donald Trump???— Romeo Tuscani (@_poisonedlips) December 26, 2020
10.) Now here some concerns I had:
a.) I heard several times that Max Lord is a Donald Trump here. And I can say, I don't see it. If anyone, he is Lex Luthor from Superman (1978). pic.twitter.com/TJwo6jzKsX— Aquaman Curry 🇺🇦 (@Aquaman88) December 26, 2020
@WonderWomanFilm has so many parallels to @realDonaldTrump. Max Lord was modeled after him, obviously. Bankrupt, wannabe mogul tries to obtain power.— Kevin Gunn (@captsigma) December 27, 2020
Im convinced Pascal's Max Lord was Donald Trump but Lord actually loved his son.— Movies & Other Things (@PeliculasCosas) December 26, 2020
Some of the stunts were cool, the concept of film was cool, Gal Gadot is gorgeous, Chris Pine as the man behind the woman was again great, and the Max Lord character as Donald Trump being taken down was fantastic, but....— Lisa WW (@lisaWW2009) December 26, 2020
I do not think it was a coincidence that the character trying to sell the world shortcuts to happiness while sowing chaos looked and behaved a lot like @realDonaldTrump. #WonderWoman1984— Doug Murano (@muranofiction) December 27, 2020
3. Pedro Pascal’s character Max Lord is obviously loosely based off of Donald Trump. You cannot prove me wrong. And I loved it. Totally see why they’d have wanted this film to come out during this election year.
4. Wonder Woman learning to fly 😍😭😍— Heather Is Speaking (@hmdoppelganger) December 27, 2020
Watching #WonderWoman1984 , & I’m sure I’m not the only one, but isn’t Max Lord a little on the nose to be @realDonaldTrump ?— Brian Campion (@BCampion) December 28, 2020
Max Lord looking like Donald Trump is pretty hilarious tho— A1 from Day 1 (@Stylz_RapIsLife) December 28, 2020
Max Lord from #WW84 = Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/54Uant11Qz— Vick Wowo 🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@VickWowo) December 26, 2020
Curious how far #WonderWoman1984 can push the Max Lord/Donald Trump parallels before they have to just change the character’s name— For Whom The Bellsprout Tolls (@TimThinksThings) December 27, 2020
I just watched Wonder Women I cannot stop thinking about how Max Lord looks like a combination of Carlos Sainz, and Donald Trump— Taking Corners Quickly 😳😎 (@SantiagoShiba) December 28, 2020