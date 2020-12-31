Donald Trump and 'Wonder Woman 1984' Villain's Similarities Inspire Big Reactions After HBO Max Debut

Wonder Woman 1984 debuted on HBO Max last week and has been well received by critics. And while Gal Gadot stands out as the title character, fans took notice of the main villain, Maxwell Lord, who is played by Pedro Pascal. People on social media compared the character to President Donald Trump as one of the lines he says in the films is, "I’m not a con man. I’m a television personality and a businessman." When Gadot was asked about this, she didn't agree.

"It’s interesting because when we shot it, we didn't really think about it until we got to the White House," Gadot told Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ticket. "And then we’re like, 'Hmm.' Maxwell Lord has so many different versions in the comic books. And I think that Patty and Dave [Callaham] and Geoff [Johns] — the writers — really took Gordon Gekko’s personality."

Gadot went on to say that Maxwell Lord is "more complex because he’s not just an evil villain. He is a regular person who wants to be all these things that you would see on TV." Wonder Woman 1984 was also released in theatres the same day it began streaming on HBO Max (Dec. 25). Here's a look at fans comparing Maxwell Lord to Donald Trump.