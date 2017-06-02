'Wonder Woman 1984' Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media Following HBO Max Premiere
The Wonder Woman sequel Wonder Woman 1984 arrived this week after a delayed theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic, and fans were quick to share their thoughts on the film on social media.
With Gal Gadot again in the titular role, Wonder Woman 1984 takes place over half a century after the events of the first movie, with Diana Prince/Wonder Woman now working at a museum. After a series of various wishes create unanticipated consequences, she must suit up once again save the world — keep reading to see what fans are saying about the film.
Many people enjoyed the film.
WW1984 WAS WORTH THE WAIT— jefferydelk(poppa-d) (@youthcoach1) December 25, 2020
Friend: I didn’t like #WonderWoman 1984— R☮ (@Rokkaaaaa) December 26, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/TbtgkOWFmO
#WonderWoman1984 accomplishes everything that it intended. Set in 1984 for a reason. Revisit the message of Christopher Reeves’ Superman, pls. When superhero movies aspired to be about something bigger than simply being “badass.” When Superhero’s were, yep, more corny than cool.— DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) December 26, 2020
my review of #WW84 pic.twitter.com/01WQUcqtim— Star Wars Trey (@TheTreyinator) December 26, 2020
Others, not so much.
I renounce my wish for a sequel to #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/mQujA50JKs— Ky Ilitzky (@MissJew72) December 26, 2020
I'm still not over how #WW84 might be the worst movie I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/DXRc6dwM0O— Shawn Anthony (@callmesubwoofer) December 26, 2020
I heard Wonder Woman 1984 was good if you watched it on PC— Blessing Adeoye Jr. (@BlessingJr) December 26, 2020
Several viewers praised Kristin Wiig, who starred as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah.
Regardless of the negative reviews I loved Kristen Wiig in #WonderWoman 🤷🏼♂️ She was the highlight for me and played the villain role great! Let me enjoy things lol 🤪❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/zvMYW86WUJ— Jade Jolie (@QueenJadeJolie) December 26, 2020
Dawg #KristenWiig is the villain that I never knew that I needed #WonderWoman1984— LC (@thurbancitygirl) December 25, 2020
I am obsessed with #KristenWiig as #cheetah. That force push! Those outfits! The humor. The pain. The rage!!! THE ACTING!!! #ww84 also is there anything more powerful than the bad ass and gorgeous @GalGadot as Diana???— Lauren Maley (@LaurenMaley) December 25, 2020
Some people wondered what movie they were even watching, thanks to the CGI used on Wiig's Cheetah.
I thought WW84 was a sequel to Wonder Woman turns out it's actually Cats 2 my mistake pic.twitter.com/TVpGqSvJjc— Monkey Vision (@Eat_Me_Shorts) December 26, 2020
gonna tell my kids this was Cats (2019) #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/ETsJFnxKi9— mother gay 👼🏻🌈 (@AbbyFlyer) December 26, 2020
Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) is actually just a sequel of Cats (2019) pic.twitter.com/r4maquUENs— rob (@arobservation) December 26, 2020
Wonder Woman 1984 was released on HBO Max and in theaters on Christmas Day and was released in theaters on Dec. 16 in markets without HBO Max. It was originally supposed to premiere this summer but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie will be streaming on HBO Max for one month at no additional cost to subscribers.