Donald Trump Tweets About 'Saving' the USPS, and Twitter Lights Up
President Donald Trump tweeted out four words on Monday that sparked a spree of eye rolls and agape mouths: "SAVE THE POST OFFICE!" While there is swelling support for the United States Postal Service amid widespread cutbacks that seem to be politically motivated, Trump supporting action to reverse the current course is odd. As many pointed out online, Trump was seemingly behind some of the measures many are currently protesting.
The public is placing pressure on the two appointed USPS officials Trump himself selected for the jobs: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors Robert Duncan. DeJoy, in particular, has faced scrutiny for his financial ties to USPS competitors. This whole conflict worsened when Trump advocated against coronavirus pandemic relief funding for the USPS, based on his stance against mail-in voting for the upcoming presidential election. All these issues and more came up in response to Trump's "SAVE THE POST OFFICE!" tweet. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to the message.
prevnext
Now Trump is tweeting "save the post office" after actively attempting to undermine its operations? This is so bizarre. I guess someone told him that lots of Republicans vote by mail! Yes, SAVE THE POST OFFICE & save it from destruction by Trump & his sidekick, DeJoy.— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 17, 2020
prevnext
https://t.co/choVkROH9r pic.twitter.com/bvvxwlBIrl— Dan Casey (@DanCasey) August 17, 2020
prevnext
Thank you for joining the cause, Mr. President.
91% of Americans agree that USPS is their fav federal agency. They especially like it when their mail & prescriptions arrive on time. That hasn't happened since your top-donor Postmaster was appointed. Why is he slowing the mail? https://t.co/Q2tX1jjhVd— Save the Post Office (@USPostOffice911) August 17, 2020
prevnext
Thanks for amplifying the message! #USPSProtests pic.twitter.com/6R8YSdvvDp— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 17, 2020
prevnext
MAKE THE POST OFFICE GREAT AGAIN!— JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) August 17, 2020
prevnext
YES BY ELECTING @JOEBIDEN AND @KAMALAHARRIS. https://t.co/iUTttA2R6F— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 17, 2020
prevnext
We get it Don, you create problems and then attempt to claim not only did someone else create them, but you fixed it... 🤬 pic.twitter.com/1WQeHq7Frd— Rodney Caston (@RodneyCaston) August 17, 2020
prevnext
Yeah, I can’t do this shit anymore.... fuck this bullshit. Veterans not getting medicine on time, cancer meds being delayed. There’s a line and this guy has jumped over way to many. https://t.co/mTyYHzB8tr— Brandon Teschemacher (@BTesch73) August 17, 2020
prev
What the actual fuck is wrong with you https://t.co/BIt0Rwb4PZ— Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) August 17, 2020