Donald Trump Tweets About 'Saving' the USPS, and Twitter Lights Up

President Donald Trump tweeted out four words on Monday that sparked a spree of eye rolls and agape mouths: "SAVE THE POST OFFICE!" While there is swelling support for the United States Postal Service amid widespread cutbacks that seem to be politically motivated, Trump supporting action to reverse the current course is odd. As many pointed out online, Trump was seemingly behind some of the measures many are currently protesting.

The public is placing pressure on the two appointed USPS officials Trump himself selected for the jobs: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors Robert Duncan. DeJoy, in particular, has faced scrutiny for his financial ties to USPS competitors. This whole conflict worsened when Trump advocated against coronavirus pandemic relief funding for the USPS, based on his stance against mail-in voting for the upcoming presidential election. All these issues and more came up in response to Trump's "SAVE THE POST OFFICE!" tweet. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to the message.