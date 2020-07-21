Donald Trump Tweets About 'Corrupt Election' and Social Media Isn't Having It

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that the upcoming 2020 presidential election could be the "most corrupt election" in the United States' history due to mail-in voting, a remark that stirred social media. Sparking widespread outcry on social media, the president added as a hashtag that the election is "rigged," a claim he has made multiple times in recent weeks.

Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2020

The Tuesday morning tweet marked just the latest instance of the president speaking out against mail-in voting, oftentimes making inaccurate statements about widespread voter fraud. In May, the president issued several tweets alleging that "mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed" and that California Gov. Gavin Newsom "was sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there." Those tweets prompted Twitter, for the first time, to take action, placing a "fact check" note on the comments.

Speaking to students in Arizona in late June, the president had again taken aim at mail-in ballots, alleging that "Democrats are also trying to rig the election by sending tens of millions of ballots using the China virus as the excuse for allowing people not to go to the polls." CNN reported at the time that the president added that there is "tremendous evidence of fraud in areas with mail-in ballots" and that ballots could be stolen, forged by foreign powers or excluded from Republican sections in voting districts.

Just as his past claims regarding mail-in voting did, his Tuesday comments sparked an array of responses, many slamming the president. Many accused the president of voter suppression, while others suggested that Trump was only making these claims due to his less than favorable polling numbers.