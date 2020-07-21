Donald Trump Tweets About 'Corrupt Election' and Social Media Isn't Having It
President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that the upcoming 2020 presidential election could be the "most corrupt election" in the United States' history due to mail-in voting, a remark that stirred social media. Sparking widespread outcry on social media, the president added as a hashtag that the election is "rigged," a claim he has made multiple times in recent weeks.
Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2020
The Tuesday morning tweet marked just the latest instance of the president speaking out against mail-in voting, oftentimes making inaccurate statements about widespread voter fraud. In May, the president issued several tweets alleging that "mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed" and that California Gov. Gavin Newsom "was sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there." Those tweets prompted Twitter, for the first time, to take action, placing a "fact check" note on the comments.
Speaking to students in Arizona in late June, the president had again taken aim at mail-in ballots, alleging that "Democrats are also trying to rig the election by sending tens of millions of ballots using the China virus as the excuse for allowing people not to go to the polls." CNN reported at the time that the president added that there is "tremendous evidence of fraud in areas with mail-in ballots" and that ballots could be stolen, forged by foreign powers or excluded from Republican sections in voting districts.
Just as his past claims regarding mail-in voting did, his Tuesday comments sparked an array of responses, many slamming the president. Many accused the president of voter suppression, while others suggested that Trump was only making these claims due to his less than favorable polling numbers. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the president’s tweet.
This tweet is yet another effort by the most corrupt president in American history - Donald Trump - to suppress the vote in the November presidential election. Trump's relentless effort to malign mail-in voting is atrocious & unacceptable.— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 21, 2020
Mail-In Voting is the exact same thing as Absentee Ballots which Trump and his entire family uses. Everyone should be able to use Mail-In Voting this November to protect themselves and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will only get worse as winter approaches.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 21, 2020
Trump wouldn't be calling the 2020 election a "Corrupt Election" if he really thought he was going to win.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 21, 2020
America has had mail-in voting since the Civil War, you ignorant conspiracy theorist! There have been 31 cases of voter fraud out of 10,000,000 votes casts in the last 2 elections. NICE TRY! You will not suppress our votes!— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 21, 2020
fact check:— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 21, 2020
- mail-in voting and absentee balloting are the same thing
- the entire military votes by mail
- so does your deranged president
- voting by mail works the same as in-person voting: your signature is checked against records. if no match, then no vote
- ergo no fraud
Actually, I think your election will be remembered in history as the most CORRUPT ELECTION. https://t.co/T9tGUFtS8y— ImaNeverTrumper 🌊🇺🇸🌊🐝🚭🍸🐶😷 (@imanevertrumper) July 21, 2020
Why does your campaign send me emails encouraging me to vote by mail? pic.twitter.com/jBmJ2zfM1F— Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) July 21, 2020
Mail-in voting is very legal and very cool. Only a LOSER who knows he's about to lose in an historic landslide says it's going to be rigged.
If you felt this way, why not push for Election Security, like we've been asking for all along?— BrooklynDad_Defiant Rep John Lewis! (@mmpadellan) July 21, 2020
Calling for the hacking of your opponent's emails on national television will lead to the most corrupt election in our nation's history. Oh, wait, that already happened... https://t.co/WX2VwmIhPw— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) July 21, 2020
There was mail in voting in 2016. You won by a small margin in a few states. If mail in voting is very corrupt, perhaps you are not the legit president of the United States then. Someone should look into this!!!— Barney's Nose (@BarneysNose) July 21, 2020
The man who solicits assistance from China and Russia to get himself elected is talking about a corrupt election. It won’t work. YOU can’t make a legitimate election illegitimate. You will be forced to leave office. All the gaslight in the world won’t help.#TrumpConspiracy— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) July 21, 2020
More corrupt than the last election?!? Doubt it.— #RandomWhiteGuy (@coleyworld) July 21, 2020
By trying to legitimatize the "CORRUPT ELECTION" narrative, he is setting the stage to contest an election result not in his favor. If you think the current state of affairs is bleak, just wait until Trump is asked to leave office, it will be anything but a peaceful transition. https://t.co/0NEQSJj0aT— Emerald City Spartan (@Seattle_Spartan) July 21, 2020
VOTED BY MAIL IN LAST 10 YRS
• Trump— 𝚋𝚊𝚡𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚋𝚎𝚊𝚗 (@TheBaxterBean) July 21, 2020
• Pence
• Ivanka
• Jared
• Melania Trump
• Kayleigh McEnany
• Bill Stepien
• Brad Parscale
• Sec Alex Azar
• Sec Wilbur Ross
• Sec Betsy DeVos
• Ronna McDaniel
• Kellyanne Conway
• Michael Glassner
• Nick Ayers#RIGGEDELECTION pic.twitter.com/srLU88ZAlw