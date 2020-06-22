Donald Trump Calls 'Rigged 2020 Election' the 'Scandal of our Times' and Twitter Explodes

President Donald Trump on Monday warned that the 2020 election will be the "scandal of our times" in a tweet that has gained plenty of social media attention and blowback. Taking to the social media platform, the president alleged that foreign nations would print "millions" of mail-in ballots to disrupt the upcoming election, for which recent polls have shown Democratic rival Joe Biden having a lead.

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Shortly after, the president again took to Twitter to blast mail-in voting. In a separate tweet, Trump claimed that due to mail-in ballots, the 2020 election would be the "most RIGGED" in U.S. history "unless this stupidity is ended." He added that the nation "voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins!" His Monday tweets mark the president’s latest attack on mail-in voting, something that many are supporting in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and threat of a second wave. In May, several of the president’s tweets regarding mail-in ballots had been marked with a "fact check" note by Twitter, something the prompted Trump to threaten to "strongly regulate, or close" down social media platforms.

Just as his previous statements had, his most recent remarks sparked plenty of discussion. Within minutes, dozens, and soon hundreds, of replies poured in, some seeming to agree with the president while others blasted him. The discussion was so widespread that “scandal of our times” even became a trending phrase on the platform. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.