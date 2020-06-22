Donald Trump Calls 'Rigged 2020 Election' the 'Scandal of our Times' and Twitter Explodes
President Donald Trump on Monday warned that the 2020 election will be the "scandal of our times" in a tweet that has gained plenty of social media attention and blowback. Taking to the social media platform, the president alleged that foreign nations would print "millions" of mail-in ballots to disrupt the upcoming election, for which recent polls have shown Democratic rival Joe Biden having a lead.
RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020
Shortly after, the president again took to Twitter to blast mail-in voting. In a separate tweet, Trump claimed that due to mail-in ballots, the 2020 election would be the "most RIGGED" in U.S. history "unless this stupidity is ended." He added that the nation "voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins!" His Monday tweets mark the president’s latest attack on mail-in voting, something that many are supporting in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and threat of a second wave. In May, several of the president’s tweets regarding mail-in ballots had been marked with a "fact check" note by Twitter, something the prompted Trump to threaten to "strongly regulate, or close" down social media platforms.
Just as his previous statements had, his most recent remarks sparked plenty of discussion. Within minutes, dozens, and soon hundreds, of replies poured in, some seeming to agree with the president while others blasted him. The discussion was so widespread that “scandal of our times” even became a trending phrase on the platform. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.
FACT: America has been using Mail-in Ballots since the Civil War.
You voted by mail-in ballot in 2016. You know that there isn't rampant fraud, as does everyone in this country. You are just trying to make an excuse for the loss you know you will endure.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 22, 2020
Someone is VERY scared this morning.— Proud snowflake (@manicinmass) June 22, 2020
All caps. All lies.
The only scandal of our times is your rotten Presidency.
US President spreading complete bullshit in order to undermine the integrity of our elections (1) you write this if you think you will lose (2) this will depress safe Republican turnout (3) President Trump has solicited reelection help from multiple hostile foreign dictators.— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 22, 2020
bs. The “SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES’ is your late, feeble response to a catastrophic virus that has claimed 120,000 lives and counting. At your urging, states opened too early, resultingbin rising infections, hospitalizations & deaths in those states.— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 22, 2020
The scandal of our times is the US President using his bully Twitter pulpit to spread disinformation that undermines trust in democratic institutions. https://t.co/rMfOwGltPm— Kate Starbird (@katestarbird) June 22, 2020
Shouting doesn’t make it more believable.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 22, 2020
FAKE NEWS
This is what Trump does - creates a fake scandal & then goes about repeating the mythical parts of it again & again.
No foreign countries will be printing mail-in ballots. And there is no scandal other than the one created by the pathological liar in the White House.— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) June 22, 2020
Keep fighting Mr. President. We are all with you.— Pradeep Raturi 🇮🇳 पहाड़ी भुला थराली विधानसभा🚩🚩 (@pradeepraturig) June 22, 2020
I HAD A REALLY BAD RALLY WHERE I THOUGHT ONE MILLION PEOPLE WOULD SHOW UP BUT IT WAS ABOUT 14 PEOPLE AND NOW I AM SCARED SHITLESS ABOUT LOSING THE ELECTION SO I AM GOING TO TWEET CONSPIRACY THEORIES IN ALL CAPS IN A DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO HOLD ONTO MY WHITE MALE POWER.
Fixed it.— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) June 22, 2020
Hi, @jack.
This is election interference. Do something about it.— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 22, 2020
Raise your hand if you think the biggest scandal of our times will be to deny Americans the ability to vote from the safety of their own homes during a deadly global pandemic! pic.twitter.com/DobQj0wcZg— Lara (@DPWIMM) June 22, 2020
Next time try bold face type and maybe in flashing red letters just so people know you're extra, extra freaked.— jeffrey combs (@jeffreycombs) June 22, 2020
Voter ID needed— Kirk Tolchin (@KirkTolchin1) June 22, 2020
"Millions" = ~6,000— Tom Crabtree (@itsCrab) June 22, 2020