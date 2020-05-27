Donald Trump Lashes out at Twitter After Fact-Check of His False Mail Ballots Tweet

✖

Donald Trump has lashed out at Twitter, after the social media site added "fact-check" labels on tweets he posted that contained false information about mail-in ballots. The labels came on tweets wherein Trump made claims about California's plan to use mail-in ballots. "Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed," the President wrote.

He also hurled accusations at California Governor Gavin Newsom, alleging that he was "sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there." These claims, however, do not have known substantial evidence to back them, thus the "fact-check" label from Twitter. Trump has since lashed out over the move, in new tweets. "Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices," Trump wrote, then claiming that, if he has to, he "will strongly regulate, or close them down" to keep this from happening.

"We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again," he added, then again going on to make claims about the "large scale Mail-In Ballots" that he states will "take root in our Country." Trump stated that they would lead to "a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots." He added, "Whoever cheated the most would win." Finally, Trump told "Social Media" to "clean up your act, NOW!!!!"

In addition to the unfounded claims about mail-in ballots, Trump has also been taking heat for insinuating that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was involved in the death of a woman named Lori Klausutis. Scarborough was formerly a Republican congressman in Florida, and in 2001 Klausutis, who was employed by Scarborough, fell and hit her head and died. A coroner report later officially stated that her fall was caused by a previously unknown heart condition. Trump has tweeted out that he believes foul play was involved on Scarborough's part, which has led many to criticize the U.S. President.

Klausutis' widower, Timothy Klausutis, has since pleaded with Twitter to removed Trump's tweets related to his wife's death, saying that she "deserves better." Timothy went on to write, "The president’s tweet that suggests that Lori was murdered – without any evidence (and contrary to the official autopsy) – is a violation of Twitter’s community rules and terms of service." He also implied that Trump is one of many "conspiracy theorists" who "continue to spread their bile and misinformation on your platform disparaging the memory of my wife and our marriage."