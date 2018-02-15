Reince Priebus Claims Ivanka and Melania Trump Tried to Stop President Trump From Tweeting

Former Presidential chief of staff Reince Priebus claims both Ivanka and Melania Trump have tried to stop President Trump from tweeting.

In a new interview, Priebus explained to reporters, “I told him, ‘Some of it’s not helpful, it causes distraction. We can get thrown off our message by tweeting things that aren’t the issues of the day.’ “

“Everybody tried at different times to cool down the Twitter habit — but no one could do it,” he added, as reported by PEOPLE. “Not me, Jared, Ivanka, Hope.”

Priebus also mentioned a specific moment in 2017 when the First Lady asked the President to stop, right after he had delivered a joint address to Congress.

“After the joint session, we all talked to him and Melania said, ‘No tweeting,’” he recalled. “And he said, ‘OK — for the next few days.’ We had many discussions involving this issue. We had meetings in the residence. I couldn’t stop it.”

President Donald Trump recently delivered a speech regarding the school shooting in Florida but did not utter the word “gun” during it. That same day he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the tragic situation out of Florida.

As CBS News reports, the President spoke to the nation from the Diplomatic Room of the White house, saying, “Today, I speak to a nation in grief. Yesterday, a school filled with innocent children and caring teachers became the scene of terrible violence, hatred and evil.”

“To every parent, teacher and child who is hurting so badly, we are here for you, whatever you need, whatever we can do to ease your pain,” Trump continued. “We are all joined together as one American family and your suffering is our burden also. No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school.”

“We must work together to create a culture in our country that embraces the dignity of life,” President Trump later added.

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

While his speech did not include any mention of guns, the U.S. President did state that he plans to visit Parkland, Florida, the city where the tragic shooting took place.

Following the tragedy on Wednesday, Donald Trump took to Twitter again to share his feelings about what had happened.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” the President tweeted.