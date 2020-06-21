Donald Trump Tulsa Rally: Social Media Left Stunned After President Calls Coronavirus 'Kung Flu' Again

Donald Trump's first rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. was a rundown of every topic he's yelled about on social media during that period. Trump spoke to his smaller-than-expected crowd for 2 hours, defending his ramp walk and water mishap, criticizing Joe Biden and criticizing Black Lives Matters protesters.

But a moment that will stand out and is already creating controversy is Trump's use of the term "Kung flu" about the coronavirus. He never mentions the dead in the U.S. or the criticism of his response to the virus around the country. However, what he did say was offensive to those watching outside of the arena.

Trump calls the coronavirus "Kung flu" and then says, "many call it a flu." (Nobody with a working brain says that.) pic.twitter.com/2Wlmv7L4na — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020

His comment about slowing down coronavirus testing shocked many who are currently seeing cases rise around the nation as people try to go back to normal. He blamed everybody else for the issues, including the ongoing protests.

"They never talk about COVID. They don't talk about -- when you see 25,000 people walking down Fifth Avenue, or walking down a street of a Democrat-run city -- you never hear them saying they are not wearing their masks as they are breaking windows and running in," Trump said on stage, falsely claiming protesters did not wear masks or practice social distancing.

But it was his use of the term "Chinese virus" and "Kung flu" that set some people off on all sides. Even members of his administration have called the term "highly offensive," while others noted how it was just an example of Trump's rhetoric.

"Covid, it's this, they've got— by the way, it's a disease, without question, has more names than any disease in history," Trump said on stage. "I can name, Kung Flu, I can name 19 different versions of names. Many call it a virus, which it is, many call it a flu, what difference?"

Scroll down to see some of the reactions to Trump's speech and the racist "Kung flu" remark.