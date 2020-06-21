Donald Trump Tulsa Rally: People Weigh-in on Coronavirus Waiver Required by Campaign

Before President Donald Trump took the stage at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday night, his campaign required attendees to agree to a coronavirus waiver when they registered. The Trump re-election campaign website told his supporters they were deciding not to sue Trump, the campaign or the venue if they contracted COVID-19 while attending the event. The waiver was met with some shock and laughter on social media.

When Trump supporters clicked "register" on the campaign's website last week, they were told that by doing so, they were "acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present." By going to the event, "you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury."

The rally was initially scheduled for Friday but was pushed to Saturday after critics pointed out that Friday was Juneteenth, a celebration marking the emancipation of slaves. Trump has also said he plans to hold rallies in North Carolina, Texas, Florida, and Arizona, all states that have seen an increase in coronavirus cases while their governments lift restrictions on businesses and large gatherings.