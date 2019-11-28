Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving Message Revealed

President Donald Trump delivered a Thanksgiving message for Americans from the White House this week, with his holiday speech now being revealed. The speech, which was delivered on Wednesday, was likely due to the fact that the former reality star turned world leader ended up making a surprise trip to visit troops in Afghanistan.

"On Thanksgiving Day, we remember with reverence and gratitude the bountiful blessings afforded to us by our Creator, and we recommit to sharing in a spirit of thanksgiving and generosity with our friends, neighbors, and families," Trump said. "Nearly four centuries ago, determined individuals with a hopeful vision of a more prosperous life and an abundance of opportunities made a pilgrimage to a distant land. These Pilgrims embarked on their journey across the Atlantic at great personal risk, facing unforeseen trials and tribulations, and unforetold hardships during their passage.

"After their arrival in the New World, a harsh and deadly winter took the lives of nearly half their population," he added. "Those who survived remained unwavering in their faith and foresight of a future rich with liberty and freedom, enduring every impediment as they established one of our Nation's first settlements.

"Through God's divine providence, a meaningful relationship was forged with the Wampanoag Tribe, and through their unwavering resolve and resilience, the Pilgrims enjoyed a bountiful harvest the following year," he went on to say. "The celebration of this harvest lasted 3 days and saw Pilgrims and Wampanoag seated together at the table of friendship and unity. That first Thanksgiving provided an enduring symbol of gratitude that is uniquely sewn into the fabric of our American spirit.

"More than 150 years later, it was in this same spirit of unity that President George Washington declared a National Day of Thanksgiving following the Revolutionary War and the ratification of our Constitution," Trump also shared. "Less than a century later, that hard-won unity came under duress as the United States was engaged in a civil war that threatened the very existence of our Republic."

The U.S. president went on to address that "following the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863, in an effort to unite the country and acknowledge 'the gracious gifts of the Most High God' President Abraham Lincoln asked the American people to come together and "set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next as a Day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the heavens.'"

"Today, this tradition continues with millions of Americans gathering each year to give their thanks for the same blessings of liberty for which so many brave patriots have laid down their lives to defend during the Revolutionary War and in the years since," Trump concluded.

Click here for the complete Presidential Proclamation on Thanksgiving Day, 2019.

Photo Credit: Getty Images