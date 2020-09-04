Retired General Slams Trump Over Reported Military Comments: 'You're No Patriot'

Following some incendiary reported comments by Donald Trump about fallen U.S. military soldiers, a retired general has slammed the President, saying, "You're no patriot." Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton took to Twitter to respond to the reports that Trump called World War I soldiers who died in battle, "losers." The U.S. president also reportedly called some U.S. Marines, "suckers."

In his video reply, Eaton said, "I’m pretty unhappy with you, Mr. Trump. So I’m going to keep this short for your famous short attention span." He added, "You have shown disrespect to the military on countless occasions. I am stunned that anybody in the United States military would consider you anything but a 'loser' or a 'sucker.' You’re no patriot."

Read Jeff Goldberg’s article in The Atlantic. How could anyone support Trump? pic.twitter.com/xqfnklmCBq — Major General (ret) Paul Eaton (@PaulDEaton52) September 4, 2020

At one point in the clip, Eaton pulled out some dog tags that were found at the crash site from where his father was killed during the Vietnam War in 1969. Eastons' father was a fighter pilot. "Our Army, our Navy, our Marine Corps, our Air Force, our Coast Guard. Brave men and women. They’re not just brave. They’re smart and wise," Eaton went on to say. "So, Mr. Trump, come Nov. 3, we’re all voting for a real patriot — Joe Biden. And everybody who hears this, please take notice and please vote. Vote Democratic. Our country’s honor depends on it."

Trump's reported comments have fired up many, including the Vote Vets organization, where Eaton is an advisor. "Donald Trump does not respect our men and women in uniform. He does not respect their families. He does not respect veterans," wrote Will Goodwin, an Army veteran and director of government relations for VoteVets. "And worse, he has matched his vile language with action. He has abused our military, has made our country less safe, and has put our men and women in uniform in harm’s war for his own political gain."

Trump has since denied the reports, saying that it is "fake news" and a "disgrace." He also suggested that the author of the report and his sources are "liars." Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Trump said, "If they really exist, if people really exist that would have said that, they’re low lifes and they’re liars. And I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more."