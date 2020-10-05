Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With Slew of All-Caps Early Morning Tweets Amid Hospitalization

As President Donald Trump continues to recover following a positive coronavirus diagnosis, his early morning Twitter habits are catching the attention of social media users. On Monday, as he remained in the presidential suite inside Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump sent more than a dozen all-caps tweets covering a range of different topics, raising more than just a few eyebrows.

Pressing send on the first of a total of 15 tweets at 5:47 a.m. ET, all of the president’s tweets encouraged his followers to "VOTE!" In the tweetstorm, the president brought focus to a number of issues, writing in one post, "STOCK MARKET HIGHS," which was followed just two minutes later by "STRONGEST MILITARY EVER." Trump also fell back on a phrase he has used numerous times in recent months, tweeting, "LAW & ORDER." In his tweets, the president mentioned everything from "SPACE FORCE" to "PRO LIFE" to "FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS." Sent at 6:14 a.m., his final tweet read, "PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME). VOTE!"

The series of tweets come amid his recovery from the coronavirus, for which he tested positive alongside First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday. The president was hospitalized Friday after he experienced a high fever and his oxygen levels fell, though his condition has reportedly improved. He could be discharged as soon as Monday.

As Americans continue to keep their eyes peeled for any news regarding Trump's condition, his early Monday morning Twitter posts caught plenty of attention. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the series of peculiar tweets.