Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With Slew of All-Caps Early Morning Tweets Amid Hospitalization
As President Donald Trump continues to recover following a positive coronavirus diagnosis, his early morning Twitter habits are catching the attention of social media users. On Monday, as he remained in the presidential suite inside Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump sent more than a dozen all-caps tweets covering a range of different topics, raising more than just a few eyebrows.
Pressing send on the first of a total of 15 tweets at 5:47 a.m. ET, all of the president’s tweets encouraged his followers to "VOTE!" In the tweetstorm, the president brought focus to a number of issues, writing in one post, "STOCK MARKET HIGHS," which was followed just two minutes later by "STRONGEST MILITARY EVER." Trump also fell back on a phrase he has used numerous times in recent months, tweeting, "LAW & ORDER." In his tweets, the president mentioned everything from "SPACE FORCE" to "PRO LIFE" to "FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS." Sent at 6:14 a.m., his final tweet read, "PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME). VOTE!"
The series of tweets come amid his recovery from the coronavirus, for which he tested positive alongside First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday. The president was hospitalized Friday after he experienced a high fever and his oxygen levels fell, though his condition has reportedly improved. He could be discharged as soon as Monday.
As Americans continue to keep their eyes peeled for any news regarding Trump's condition, his early Monday morning Twitter posts caught plenty of attention. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the series of peculiar tweets.
The last time I took steroids was in March for Covid. I ripped a t-shirt off of my body from the neck down because the material was scratchy and irritating my skin.
Here are Trump's tweets from the last hour and it's clear he's got that ROID RAGE. pic.twitter.com/mKJQO1pIeI— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 5, 2020
Someone is having roid rage this morning. It’s too early for this crap. Can someone hit his call button to get him some ambien? pic.twitter.com/JfUFBlxE3M— NastyWoman Biden2020🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@AuntRosie_) October 5, 2020
Trump up and tweeting this morning from Walter Reed, quoting Fox and Friends and attacking Democrats - and sending multiple all caps tweets— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 5, 2020
So what do you think? Was Trump behind those crazy tweets this morning? That would be scary. Or was someone else tweeting them to make him look “lively” this morning? That would be scary. And how nuts is it that the insanity of this administration has left us having to wonder?— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 5, 2020
Holy shit, after the "LOVE" tweet a few days ago trump woke up from that bullshit in ALL-CAPS roid rage from all the steroids they're pumping into his dilapidated, diseased body.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 5, 2020
tRump is tweeting like a madman this morning. Roid rage or deranged, insecure motherfucker who desperately needs attention? pic.twitter.com/l1WeB3hoP6— Amy Lynn🍇🌊 (@AmyAThatcher) October 5, 2020
ALLLLLL THOSE ALL CAPS TWEETS and not ONE word of empathy from Trump for the 213,000 Americans dead from #covid or his 7 million fellow Americans also infected by the deadly disease or the millions more scared of contracting it. #VoteHimOut pic.twitter.com/eNniZygO0f— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) October 5, 2020
Trump sent 20 tweets telling his supporters to vote, without one valid accomplishment or rationale, and after telling them voting was full of fraud - but now realizing 3.3 million have voted and he is getting crushed so far. Sad.— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 5, 2020
Why is Trump writing in all caps. Do you think he is upset? I don't really care do you? pic.twitter.com/gXZAdsdnmm— Billy (@billykilroy) October 5, 2020
What the fuck did I just wake up to? What are the doctors giving Trump that compels him to
[Insert voter issue here]. VOTE!
Why was he awake at 6 AM spamming tweets in all caps?— 🍞Bread🍞 (@Thebreadgamer) October 5, 2020
Oh so this is what a roid rage episode looks like on Twitter pic.twitter.com/1H86qDOyYR— Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) October 5, 2020
If you want to see the effects of #dexamethasone, check out the all caps morning Trump is having.— Victoria Brownworth #VOTE_EARLY (@VABVOX) October 5, 2020
WHEN TRUMP TWEETS IN ALL CAPS HE IS REALLY REALLY REALLY REALLY SCARED!— Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) September 28, 2020
It’s like a list of things he has failed at pic.twitter.com/velJJbnmSZ— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 5, 2020