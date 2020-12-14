Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With 'Congratulations World' Tweet After First Vaccines Administered
Donald Trump recently stirred up social media, after he sent a tweet reading, "Congratulations World," in regards to the first COVID-19 vaccines being administered. In his post, the outgoing U.S. President wrote, "First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!"
Trump is referring to the livestreamed vaccination of critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, who works at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York City. Lindsay was reportedly the first U.S. citizen to be given the vaccine, outside of clinical trials. Trump's response to the moment has sparked a lot of chatter on social media, with most expressing thanks to scientists and doctors for working hard to create the vaccine. Scroll down to read what people are tweeting to Trump in the wake of his comment.
the UK did it last week. try stepping out of the the Fox/Newsmax/OAN bubble for a few minutes.
also how could you let Cuomo steal your thunder. aren't you supposed to be some kind of media genius— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 14, 2020
Do you also take responsibility for a failed federal pandemic response that contributed to innumerable deaths?— Dr. Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 14, 2020
Thank you @NYGovCuomo for leading the way to a United States healthy recovery! You have lead the fight against COVID19 from day one! We thank you and we appreciate you so much. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rAHjnyUhsA— Anand Elgie (@wec4448) December 14, 2020
Thank you Germany for taking a science first approach by funding the vaccine research. Thanks to the SCIENTISTS for saving the world. Congratulations EVERYONE! 😷— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) December 14, 2020
And given that Trump will never mention it:
Pfizer & BioNTech (GERMANY) took no money from the US government to *create* this vaccine. They did receive hundreds of millions of dollars from the German government though, which should be acknowledged.— MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) December 14, 2020
I just heard a roar of laughs after you tweeted this and it turns out, it's just world laughing at you, once again.— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 14, 2020
Britain got it done a week ago. And since you didn’t order enough for all Americans, it’s will be a long time before we actually get enough people vaccinated before we can open up fully. You left a lot of meat on the bone.— ConanTheCnidarian (@CCnidarian) December 14, 2020
Reminder 1: the first vaccines have been administered in the UK and Russia.
Reminder 2: the vaccine administered is developed by Pfizer&Biovac.
Reminder 3: Pfizer&Biovac did not participate in Donald's Operation Warpspeed, they didn't want the dirty money. pic.twitter.com/T9fi5UsTGg— Walpurga Müller-Schm (@WalpurgaMueller) December 14, 2020
Congratulations to the Turkish immigrants living in Germany who invented the Pfizer vaccine that is now being administered!— James Kosur (@JamesKosur) December 14, 2020
And here I thought this was just the flu, and would blow away. Wonder where I heard that crap?— Untucked with Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 14, 2020
Congratulations, and think Pfizer did it all without you!!!— Louie G 🇩🇪🇲🇽🇺🇲 (@LouGarza86) December 14, 2020
The U.K. started vaccinating people almost a week ago, but go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back. 🙄 https://t.co/9yc6AT2pxP— katie (@probablyreadit) December 14, 2020
On behalf of the American people, I would like to thank Dr. Fauci for working tirelessly under duress to make this miracle happen in record time and safety pic.twitter.com/T6lWgi0o5h— Raziel Abulafia (@AbuRaziel) December 14, 2020
KEEP IT SIMPLE... pic.twitter.com/yqQNJ4aaIW— The Political Rants (@vinod_d007) December 14, 2020