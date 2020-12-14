Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With 'Congratulations World' Tweet After First Vaccines Administered

Donald Trump recently stirred up social media, after he sent a tweet reading, "Congratulations World," in regards to the first COVID-19 vaccines being administered. In his post, the outgoing U.S. President wrote, "First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!"

Trump is referring to the livestreamed vaccination of critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, who works at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York City. Lindsay was reportedly the first U.S. citizen to be given the vaccine, outside of clinical trials. Trump's response to the moment has sparked a lot of chatter on social media, with most expressing thanks to scientists and doctors for working hard to create the vaccine. Scroll down to read what people are tweeting to Trump in the wake of his comment.