Donald Trump Spotted Watching Celebrations of His Election Loss Upon Return From Golfing in Virginia

Multiple news outlets sparked attention on Saturday morning by announcing Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election. When this news surfaced, there were several celebrations among the former Vice President's supporters and many gathered outside the White House's gates in anticipation of President Donald Trump's return from the golf course.

Photos surfaced on Saturday afternoon that showed Trump sitting in the backseat of a Chevrolet Suburban. He had spent the morning at his Virginia golf course and returned to the White House after several people gathered on the streets. These people proceeded to flip him off while celebrating the reported victory.

US President Donald Trump returns to the White House after playing golf on November 7, 2020

"As they should...wish I was there," one person commented. There were several Biden supporters expressing happiness about the crowds flipping him off on Saturday afternoon. They proclaimed that this was "a beautiful sight." Others expressed a different opinion, saying, "'The party of bringing class back to the presidency'. What a joke [laughing out loud]. I get it, he is an a—hole, but he is still the president. We used to respect that."

According to news outlets, Trump was golfing at the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia at the time of Biden's projected victory. He hit the links wearing a white Make America Great Again hat but also found time to release a statement. He said that the election is far from over and mentioned legal battles in battleground states.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," the statement on Saturday read. "The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process."

Trump's statement continued and said that the campaign will start prosecuting its case on Monday to "ensure" that election laws are fully upheld. "The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots," the statement said. "This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refused to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured or cast by ineligible or deceased voters."