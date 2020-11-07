Watch: Spike Lee Pops a Bottle of Champagne in Middle of Brooklyn Street to Celebrate Joe Biden's Win

✖

Around the globe, celebrations broke out after Joe Biden was announced to be president-elect after defeating Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election. New York was one of the central focuses on social media after the news broke. Many took to the streets to cheer the end of the election and Trump presidency.

Spike Lee was among the revelers on Saturday, taking selfies with fans, dancing in the street and attempting to spray the crowd with some champagne. He wasn't successful but the feeling was there.

"Spike Lee poppin bottles in Brooklyn is the biggest NY vibe since Biggie died," one person wrote, sharing a video of Lee attempting to pop the champagne and failing. Another added their surprise to Lee's celebration, saying, "Just realized I was dancing in a circle within the same vicinity as Spike Lee but I didn't even see him. The tragedy."

There shouldn't be a surprise about where Lee lands on the political spectrum, especially concerning Donald Trump. Lee spoke at the 2019 Oscars after winning for BlacKKKlansman in Best Adapted Screenplay, urging people to vote in the current election. "The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let's all mobilize," Lee said. "Let's all be in the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate."

The president did see Lee's comments and responded on Twitter at the time. "Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!" he wrote the following morning.

Spike Lee popping champagne in Brooklyn (📷: @cbermel) pic.twitter.com/1Ho3dDXwiU — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 7, 2020

Lee never explicitly addressed Trump or responded to the message, saving his words for the celebration today. The director did include plenty of references and plot points to his film Da 5 Bloods, though. Delroy Lindo's Oscar-worthy performance revolves around the "MAGA" rallying cry used by Trump.

As it stands, Joe Biden is the projected winner of the election. Trump as vowed to exhaust every legal avenue to see if he can change the vote but it isn't likely to make a difference.