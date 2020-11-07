Donald Trump Visiting His Virginia Golf Club Amid Joe Biden Victory Projections

✖

Numerous outlets such as the Associated Press and CBS News projected that former Vice President Joe Biden would become the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning. According to The Guardian, President Donald Trump was golfing at the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia at the time of this announcement. Trump has vowed to challenge the results of the election. He has also alleged many times (without evidence) that there was election fraud and that he was the race's actual winner.

The Guardian reported that Trump was spotted wearing traditional golf attire for his outing on Saturday morning. A White House pool reporter wrote that the president wore a "white MAGA cap, windbreaker, dark slacks, non-dress shirt, shoes that look appropriate for golfing." Despite the fact that he was seen golfing when news outlets projected that Biden was the winner of the presidential election, his team still released a statement in which they noted that they will continue to fight legal battles in many of the battleground states that helped deliver the former vice president the win.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," the Trump campaign's statement read. "The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process."

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," the statement continued. "The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refused to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured or cast by ineligible or deceased voters."

There is no evidence to substantiate claims of widespread voter fraud in this country. Additionally, the president-elect has not encouraged the counting of "illegal ballots," nor have there been any reports to indicate that "illegal" voting is a widespread issue in the country. Ever since Trump falsely claimed on Wednesday morning that he is the winner of the election and that there was "fraud" going on across the country, his comments have been criticized by those who have said that his statements are harmful to the nation's democracy.