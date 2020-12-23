Donald Trump Insists He Could Stay in Office While Slamming Relief Bill

✖

President Donald Trump stole the show on Tuesday evening when he shared a video statement on his Twitter that showed him calling out the new coronavirus relief package and informing Congress that he will not sign the bill when it’s in front of him. Yet, the four minute video really left a lasting impression with many for what Trump insinuated at the very end of the segment. That’s when he suggested he could remain in office.

After listing his demands for changes that Congress needs to make to amend the bill before he passes it through, Trump suggested he could be the one in charge during the next term. “I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislate and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me,” Trump boldly stated. “And we will get it done.”

It’s been a little while since Trump has suggested he could continue to serve a second term despite the results of the election. He remained adamant in fighting off “illegal ballots” during and after the election but eventually shied away from claiming he won after the electoral college solidified Joe Biden as the next president. In fact, Trump made such an effort in telling his supporters that he won the election, that many of his supporters have orchestrated a virtual second inauguration on Jan. 20 to commemorate the president.

Prior to claiming he and his administration could continue to be in office come the end of January, Trump was very vocal in his objections against the latest COVID-19 relief bill. He stated that it was anything but a plan to fight off the damage done by the coronavirus, instead feeling that too much money was being given to foreign countries. Perhaps his biggest gripe was with the amount of financial support that the everyday American would be receiving from this plan. Congress’ plan would see a $600 stimulus check, which is half of what the spring package included, go to all eligible Americans. Trump scoffed at that concept, saying that the “bare minimum” was being delivered to the people. His latest maneuver and call for a veto will surely throw a wrench into the proposal that was passed on Monday.