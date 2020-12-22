Stimulus Checks: Some Donald Trump Supporters Demand He Veto Relief Bill

Some of President Donald Trump's supporters are calling on him to veto the new stimulus bill, but so far there is no sign that he will follow through. Some far-right pundits have made exaggerated claims that the bill provides foreign aid to other countries, causing the call for a veto to trend on Twitter on Tuesday. Confusingly, Trump was tweeting about vetoing the U.S. military spending bill at the same time.

The new stimulus deal has people on every end of the political spectrum upset. After a seven-month wait for the new federal aid, the $900 billion deal provides a half-sized stimulus check to American taxpayers, compromises on key programs and ignores other needs. However, according to a report by Newsweek, the claims on social media that the bill gives money away to foreign governments is misleading and basically false. In some cases, the pundits promoting these claims seem to have the stimulus bill mixed up with the U.S. Congress' yearly spending bill and this year's new military budget.

Lawmakers passed their omnibus spending bill on Monday, with the $900 billion stimulus deal separately. The omnibus bill encompasses $1.4 trillion in government and defense spending — a budget that Congress haggles over at the end of every legislative session. That omnibus includes all of the U.S. government's spending for the year, much of which is unrelated to the country's coronavirus pandemic aid needs.

While it is hard to see billions going to military programs while Americans are struggling with an historic economic recession, those items are not a part of the stimulus bill, so vetoing it would not do any good. However, Trump is threatening to veto the defense bill within the spending omnibus — the National Defense Authorization Act.

Trump tweeted that he wants to veto the military spending bill because it will displease China. According to a report by The Hill, he is also unhappy with the bill because it does not repeal a liability shield for the tech industry like he asked for, and it orders military bases named after Confederate leaders to be renamed.

Still, if Trump goes through with that veto it will be a symbolic inconvenience for Congress and nothing more. The omnibus passed with an overwhelming majority that allows Congress to override a presidential veto, and leaders in both legislatures have already promised to do so.

All of this information became muddled throughout the day on social media, where Trump's supporters simply called on him to veto the stimulus bill. While the bill is disappointing in many ways, the president's critics joked about this act, apparently against the people's self interest. Here is now the conversation played out online.