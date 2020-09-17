Donald Trump Sparks Fiery Responses After Continuing to Blame Democrats for 'Bailout Money'

As Americans across the country continue to await news from Capitol Hill regarding another stimulus relief package, President Donald Trump was busy on Twitter Thursday morning blaming the stalemate on Democrats. Just a day after blasting "heartless" Democrats on social media, the president pushed rhetoric that they "only want BAILOUT MONEY for Blue States that are doing badly" and actually "don't care about the people."

The president's remarks mirror those he has made in the past as Congress works to pass further legislation. Just last week, Trump claimed on Twitter that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were blocking relief, as they want "Trillions of Dollars of BAILOUT money for Blue States that are doing badly, both economically and in terms of high crime."

Democrats only want BAILOUT MONEY for Blue States that are doing badly. They don’t care about the people, never did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

However, as many on social media pointed out, his words aren't entirely true. In May, Democrats, led by Pelosi, introduced the HEROES Act. That bill, among other things, sought to extend the $600 enhanced unemployment benefit through the new year and also included a provision providing for a second stimulus check. That bill was passed in the House of Representatives, though it has been sitting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's desk for more than 100 days now as he refuses to bring it to the floor for a vote.

Others noted that the "skinny" bill introduced by Senate Republicans last week provided little relief to the American people. That proposal, which failed in a Senate vote, sought to extend unemployment benefits at the current reduced rate of $300 per week until the end of December. It did not include additional direct payments to Americans or aid for local and state governments.

The president's continued finger-pointing has given way to frustration from the American people, who feel that Trump is not acting very presidential amid the pandemic and economic crisis. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting to his tweet.