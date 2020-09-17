Donald Trump Sparks Fiery Responses After Continuing to Blame Democrats for 'Bailout Money'
As Americans across the country continue to await news from Capitol Hill regarding another stimulus relief package, President Donald Trump was busy on Twitter Thursday morning blaming the stalemate on Democrats. Just a day after blasting "heartless" Democrats on social media, the president pushed rhetoric that they "only want BAILOUT MONEY for Blue States that are doing badly" and actually "don't care about the people."
The president's remarks mirror those he has made in the past as Congress works to pass further legislation. Just last week, Trump claimed on Twitter that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were blocking relief, as they want "Trillions of Dollars of BAILOUT money for Blue States that are doing badly, both economically and in terms of high crime."
Democrats only want BAILOUT MONEY for Blue States that are doing badly. They don’t care about the people, never did!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020
However, as many on social media pointed out, his words aren't entirely true. In May, Democrats, led by Pelosi, introduced the HEROES Act. That bill, among other things, sought to extend the $600 enhanced unemployment benefit through the new year and also included a provision providing for a second stimulus check. That bill was passed in the House of Representatives, though it has been sitting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's desk for more than 100 days now as he refuses to bring it to the floor for a vote.
Others noted that the "skinny" bill introduced by Senate Republicans last week provided little relief to the American people. That proposal, which failed in a Senate vote, sought to extend unemployment benefits at the current reduced rate of $300 per week until the end of December. It did not include additional direct payments to Americans or aid for local and state governments.
The president's continued finger-pointing has given way to frustration from the American people, who feel that Trump is not acting very presidential amid the pandemic and economic crisis. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting to his tweet.
fact check: this is a lie— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 17, 2020
I got a little secret for ya.....
He don't care about the red state people, either.
Only about getting re-elected.— Sierra Gypsy (@SierraGypsy1) September 17, 2020
Um, the states that are doing well don’t need BAILOUT MONEY, right?
I’m not sure you know what BAILOUT MONEY is. Let me help: it’s what your father used to give to you every time one of your projects failed.— Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) September 17, 2020
For the next 40-something days, you are the "president" of the United States, you insufferable jackass.
Not just the Red States that benefit GREATLY from money Blue States contribute -- the UNITED States.
Remember that while you're busy trying to start a Civil War.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 17, 2020
REMINDER: When @realDonaldTrump talks about not wanting to "bail out" states where voters don't support him, he's actually arguing for — wait for it — *defunding their police departments* https://t.co/27w4NqFTu7— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) September 17, 2020
Do your fucking job, you are supposed to be the leader of the country not just the leader of red states. It's obvious someone cheated for you in school. You will go down as the worst President in history that was impeached and only received one term. LOSER!!!!! https://t.co/10PNDYSWS4— Big B Canute🌊🌊🙈🙉🙊 (@MarieMesaric) September 17, 2020
TOTAL LIES
Once, again the President of the Red States (only) trashes >50% of the country. There has never been a president more unpatriotic & more divisive than Donald Trump. On an almost daily basis he trashes "Blue States" including both who lead them & who live in them!— MURRAY 🇺🇸🗽 (@murray_nyc) September 17, 2020
Some of that money is meant for police. Why are you defunding the police?— Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 17, 2020
Red states need bailouts also. Almost half the deaths are in red states and guess what, you’re killing more red state people than blue state people as we get closer to the election.— 🌊Bill Johnson🌊 (@billyptx) September 17, 2020
That's rich coming from the President of the UNITED states who only is interested in RED states who now to the dictator.— Maureen Randolph (@MoRandolph130) September 17, 2020
That's a lie. HOR Heroes Act allocates $ for all 50 states and territories. It still sits on @senatemajldr'desk. https://t.co/2YHktIxlXR— (((Rogelio))) (@itstheflavoring) September 17, 2020
#fakenews once again.
Question sir...
Do you really remember what lie you told which person?
Or does it all run together in your mind? https://t.co/FKSsdq9fNZ— M.S.A.sr (@Old_Man_Mack) September 17, 2020
It's sad to see that Trump and his minions fail to grasp the concept that truly made the UNITED STATES exceptional and great. That of collective responsibility.
Trump is the anti-Churchill, the anti-FDR.— Daniel Naschinski (@DNaschinski) September 17, 2020
Or like all states, COVID19 has decimated their budgets. You seem to only care about red “taker” states. May I remind you that you were elected to be president of all Americans, not just those that live in @GOP states. #TrumpHidTheTruth— ForTheGrandchildren (@mllohrman) September 17, 2020