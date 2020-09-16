Trump Blasted for Blaming 'Heartless' Democrats in Stimulus Stalemate

President Donald Trump stirred social media on Thursday after he blamed Democrats for the lack of an additional stimulus relief package. In a tweet in which he labeled Democrats "heartless," the president accused his colleagues on the opposite side of the aisle of not wanting to give the American people a second stimulus check or any further relief at all, despite Democrats expressing their desire to bring forth a package on multiple occasions.

His tweet came amid stalled relief legislation on Capitol Hill. The July-introduced HEALS Act has not been brought to a vote in either chamber of Congress, with negotiations between the White House and top Democrats ultimately collapsing in early August. Meanwhile, a slimmer proposal introduced by Senate Republicans last week failed in a Senate vote, the bill having been called "emaciated" by Democrats. That bill, unlike the HEALS Act, did not include a second round of stimulus payments.

Democrats are “heartless”. They don’t want to give STIMULUS PAYMENTS to people who desperately need the money, and whose fault it was NOT that the plague came in from China. Go for the much higher numbers, Republicans, it all comes back to the USA anyway (one way or another!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

This marked just the latest example of the president blaming Democrats for the lack of a stimulus package. Shortly after HEALS Act negotiations became deadlocked, the president accused Democrats of holding up the relief package over a push for funding mail-in ballots. Later that month, he again blamed Democrats for "holding up" further legislation. In a mid-September tweet, meanwhile, the president made similar allegations, claiming that the lack of a deal was due to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wanting "Trillions of Dollars of BAILOUT money for Blue States that are doing badly."

The president's most recent finger pointing, as with his previous comments and similar remarks made by other politicians on both sides of the aisle, immediately stirred social media. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting.