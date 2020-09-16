Trump Blasted for Blaming 'Heartless' Democrats in Stimulus Stalemate
President Donald Trump stirred social media on Thursday after he blamed Democrats for the lack of an additional stimulus relief package. In a tweet in which he labeled Democrats "heartless," the president accused his colleagues on the opposite side of the aisle of not wanting to give the American people a second stimulus check or any further relief at all, despite Democrats expressing their desire to bring forth a package on multiple occasions.
His tweet came amid stalled relief legislation on Capitol Hill. The July-introduced HEALS Act has not been brought to a vote in either chamber of Congress, with negotiations between the White House and top Democrats ultimately collapsing in early August. Meanwhile, a slimmer proposal introduced by Senate Republicans last week failed in a Senate vote, the bill having been called "emaciated" by Democrats. That bill, unlike the HEALS Act, did not include a second round of stimulus payments.
Democrats are “heartless”. They don’t want to give STIMULUS PAYMENTS to people who desperately need the money, and whose fault it was NOT that the plague came in from China. Go for the much higher numbers, Republicans, it all comes back to the USA anyway (one way or another!).— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020
This marked just the latest example of the president blaming Democrats for the lack of a stimulus package. Shortly after HEALS Act negotiations became deadlocked, the president accused Democrats of holding up the relief package over a push for funding mail-in ballots. Later that month, he again blamed Democrats for "holding up" further legislation. In a mid-September tweet, meanwhile, the president made similar allegations, claiming that the lack of a deal was due to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wanting "Trillions of Dollars of BAILOUT money for Blue States that are doing badly."
The president's most recent finger pointing, as with his previous comments and similar remarks made by other politicians on both sides of the aisle, immediately stirred social media. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting.
No, Democrats want to give those people who need the money the money they need. Republicans want to instead give them a fraction of what they need so that they can give corporations more.
Meanwhile you got destroyed in the ABC town hall last night!— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) September 16, 2020
Democrats produced the HEROES Act in May, Spanky -- while you were busy downplaying the virus and letting THOUSANDS die, and MILLIONS suffer while facing eviction.
TRY AGAIN.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 16, 2020
Republicans are heartless pouring trillions of dollars into huge corporations while giving Average Joe a $1,200 stimulus check that isn’t even enough to pay for one month’s rent in many parts of the country.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 16, 2020
And while the coronavirus originated in China, the pandemic did not spread to the United States from China. It actually came here from Europe since Trump allowed unrestricted air travel from hard-hit countries like Italy straight into New York City. Racism doesn’t stop viruses.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 16, 2020
124 days since House passed HEROES Act https://t.co/2THHVQYU2D— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) September 16, 2020
The House passed a $3 trillion stimulus in May that included more direct payments. Republicans rejected it. https://t.co/HO8p6Axegi— Alex Wayne (@aawayne) September 16, 2020
This is a lie. We are the ones who have been trying to give stimulus payments to people since this whole thing started. You had Moscow Mitch stall our bill for months and months. And in that bill is funding for police. So why do you want to defund the police?— Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 16, 2020
Remember when everything was about to expire and Mitch sent everyone home for vacation?— William Buecker (@wcbuecker) September 16, 2020
The Democrats passed this in May, they've compromised also. The GOP refused it and came up with a bare bones offer that they said "was better than nothing."
If they pass this horrible GOP plan, that's it. Finished.
Look how long it took them to get to this point.. pic.twitter.com/6tg1YQ1py3— alsosusieq2 (@alsosusieq2) September 16, 2020
This is another ridiculous lie. The House passed the Heroes act months ago which would have saved countless jobs and lives if you and your Republican friends in the Senate supported it.— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) September 16, 2020
Liar. The House passed the Heroes Act that would address that in May.
The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has never taken it up.
Why is that Dolt 45? https://t.co/vHraCJ3vPM— Wakandan Brand Ambassador (@Kennymack1971) September 16, 2020
This is literally the opposite of what is happening.
House bill, passed *four months ago* over GOP objections: $600/week through Jan 2021, $1,200 stimulus check
Senate Republicans bill, failed last week: $300/week through Dec 2020, no stimulus check https://t.co/ZmYWUodo5w— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) September 16, 2020
They passed heroes act 124 days ago that would have sent payments.....only heartless here is you and Mitch— Mike (@mthilt03) September 16, 2020
Maybe the republicans should take the 400m out for the remodel of the white house, and money for coal mines. These are the things that are holding up passing a relief bill. The house sent a bill in May. Vote on that bill. It's not Democrates holding up relief. Vote blue— Mary Farrell (@MaryFar79417564) September 16, 2020